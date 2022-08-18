Read full article on original website
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
40-year-old woman's body found in San Joaquin River
A 40-year-old woman died after going under water in the San Joaquin River at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.
Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week
SELMA, Calif. ( ) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance...
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hitting metal sign near Table Mountain
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A man is recovering tonight after crashing his motorcycle into to a metal road sign near Table Mountain Casino. It happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The California highway Patrol went out to Friant and Belcher, a few miles southwest of Millerton Lake after...
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Dinuba family mourns 29-year-old killed in stationary train crash
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family in Dinuba is mourning the loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Raymond Garza, after he was killed in a car accident just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. “It’s like a dream, it doesn’t feel real. He’s going to be missed” said Elsa Gonzales. “At five o’clock in the morning […]
Monthly vendor event in Fresno aims to help victims of domestic violence
With a fitting name, the Hot August Nights pop-up event in Fresno brought hundreds of people together throughout Saturday evening.
Missing 38-year-old man in San Joaquin found safe
UPDATE: Zamora has been found safe.
1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
Man caught checking door handles in Clovis
People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
Shots fired outside popular bar in Fresno's Tower District
A man is in custody after a shooting outside Strummer's in central Fresno around 1 am on Sunday.
Man fires gun outside Tower District bar after being denied entry, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An intoxicated man was arrested for opening fire outside a bar after security denied him entry early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 1:00 a.m., officers in the Tower District were flagged down by a concerned citizen who told them about a disturbance going on in front of […]
Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital
FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
1 man in custody, another critically injured after 2 separate shootings in Clovis
A man is critically injured and another man is in custody after two separate back-to-back gun violence incidents in Clovis early on Sunday morning.
Man in serious condition after rollover crash in Hanford, authorities say
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
Roads in Clovis blocked off after shooting at apartment complex
Clovis police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Gettysburg Avenue near Clovis Avenue just after 3 am.
Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.
Abandoned church building burned to the ground following fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An abandoned church building is a total loss after a fire broke out in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the commercial fire near W. North and S. Walnut Avenues Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and...
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
