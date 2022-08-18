TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s biggest children’s consignment sales is back. It’s part of a church fundraiser that’s been around for years. Some people participated in the Little Lambs preview sale that started Thursday evening. You had to pay $5 up front to shop during that part of sale. Friday, August 19 is the day people have the most time to shop. That sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s also one of two days the sale is open to the general public. First United Methodist Church in downtown Tuscaloosa at 800 Greensboro Avenue hosts the event.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO