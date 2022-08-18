Read full article on original website
Related
It's time to 'play defense' with stocks experiencing a classic bear-market rally, Wells Fargo warns
"So, a bear market rally — play defense here from a risk standpoint," Cronk told Bloomberg, suggesting investors get out of stocks despite their recent rise.
Oil steady as tight market competes with recession fears
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices were largely steady on Monday as a relatively tight global supply picture competed with fears of a recession and a rising dollar. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $96.38 a barrel by 1105 GMT.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Credit Cards
Credit cards are so convenient that they are part of daily life for many Americans. Given that fact, it's perhaps surprising that there are so many common misconceptions about credit cards floating...
As Mexico stalls major solar projects, companies turn to smaller workarounds
MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - With alternative energy projects stalled in Mexico due to controversial energy reforms, companies are increasingly turning to smaller-scale renewable options that allow businesses to cut carbon emissions while dodging fights with Mexican regulators.
SFGate
Liz Weston: 3 reasons not to tap your home equity right now
Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, according to Black Knight Inc., a mortgage and real estate data analysis company.
SFGate
Sunrun CEO Powell sees need for more rooftop solar
NEW YORK (AP) — As the head of the nation's largest rooftop solar installer, Mary Powell has a stake in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make rooftop solar more affordable. But the CEO of Sunrun's excitement about the bill's passage goes beyond business....
Comments / 0