Read full article on original website
Related
3 Arkansas police officers suspended following video of violent arrest
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during the course of the...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
CBS News
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
Sad update in search for missing Kiely Rodni as scuba-diving sleuths search lake near where 16-year-old vanished
AN independent search and rescue team has claimed they found the body of Kiely Rodn weeks after the California teen disappeared. The six-man dive team from Oregon, known as Adventures with Purpose, announced the alleged discovery in a Facebook statement Sunday, saying that they found Kiely in a car submerged 14 feet below water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Police: Man fatally shot inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside a car in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Berks Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was shot in the neck. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man...
CBS News
Police respond to incident at Capitol Casino in Sacramento
There are multiple police units and crime scene tape up at Capitol Casino in Sacramento. There are several people outside of the casino.
Body found in search of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
A volunteer dive group says it found a body while searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a massive high school farewell party in Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, on August 6. Law enforcement has not confirmed the finding. "We just found Kiely Rodni," the volunteer...
CBS News
Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl
A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
22-year-old mother is the 3rd person to die in Missouri home explosion
A 22-year-old mother has died after a house in a Missouri town exploded earlier this week. Myranda Gale Golden is the third person killed in the explosion, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff's office. Golden died Friday, four days after the incident. Her 3-year-old daughter died Thursday, and her significant...
CBS News
Beaver County woman charged after striking multiple people with her vehicle
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. "Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving," a statement read from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
5 killed in wrong-way crash on South Florida's Palmetto Expressway
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said. The man was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His condition wasn't immediately known.
CBS News
Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The press conference will...
Alex Murdaugh accused of stealing from brother and family firm in another set of charges
A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional...
Cellphone video appears to show a violent confrontation between Arkansas police and suspect
An investigation is underway after a disturbing cellphone video appears to show three Arkansas law enforcement officers violently punching and kneeing a suspect on the ground. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste has the latest.
CBS News
Gunmen attempt to steal baby in Long Beach
The failed kidnaping took place near Pine Avenue and E. 10th Street. Two suspects were taken into custody and the baby was uinharmed.
Comments / 0