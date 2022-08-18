ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Police: Man fatally shot inside car in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside a car in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Berks Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was shot in the neck. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found in search of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

A volunteer dive group says it found a body while searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a massive high school farewell party in Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, on August 6. Law enforcement has not confirmed the finding. "We just found Kiely Rodni," the volunteer...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS News

Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl

A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
ELK GROVE, CA
Public Safety
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
CBS News

Beaver County woman charged after striking multiple people with her vehicle

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. "Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving," a statement read from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The press conference will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

