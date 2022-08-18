Read full article on original website
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Adds Elijah Wood for Season-Long Guest Arc
Elijah Wood is the latest actor to join Yellowjackets season 2. Showtime revealed the newest cast member will have “a season-long guest arc” as Walter, when the Emmy-nominated drama returns with new episodes. According to the premium cable channel, Walter is “a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty [Christina Ricci] in ways she won’t see coming.”
'House of the Dragon' Premiere Recap: The Cast on Battle for the Iron Throne (Exclusive)
House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, premiered with the first episode on Sunday, bringing to life George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The all-new series, which takes place 200 years before the original, details the battle of succession as House Targaryen attempts to maintain its place on the Iron Throne.
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' and Crime Thriller Podcast 'Echo Park' (Exclusive)
Harry Shum Jr. finally made mom proud. The Crazy Rich Asians star joked to ET's Denny Directo that his latest gig, a recurring role as a medical resident on season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, meant he had achieved his parents' dream of him becoming a doctor. "I made my mom...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Marry Again With Second Wedding in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married -- again! After tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the couple once again exchanged vows, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia, ET can confirm. ET has learned that the ceremony portion of the evening is now...
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White, a Firework Display & More
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Savannah-Area Ice Cream Shop Owner on Why He Thinks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will 'Be Together Forever'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all the ingredients to make it last! ET spoke to Stratton Leopold, director, producer, Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures and owner of Savannah-area ice cream shop, Leopold's Ice Cream, ahead of the big wedding Saturday, about why he thinks the couple are going to "be together forever."
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post
Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celebrity In Attendance
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.
Mama June Gets a Makeover, Discusses Her Sobriety on 'Super Sized Salon' (Exclusive)
Mama June opens up about her road to sobriety while getting a makeover on Friday's episode of Super Sized Salon, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek. "My addictions were cocaine and meth," the reality star tells Jamie Lopez, the owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the first salon to cater to plus-size women. Mama June goes on to say that she now stays away from all drugs and alcohol in an effort to remain completely sober.
Blake Shelton on Prioritizing Gwen Stefani and Kids Over His Career: 'A New Phase of My Life' (Exclusive)
As they say: happy wife, happy life -- and it sounds like Blake Shelton is on board with that. More than a year since the country star exchanged vows with his longtime love, Gwen Stefani, Shelton confirmed to ET's Cassie DiLaura he's in a "new phase" of his life. "Look,...
Where Marc Anthony Was During Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding was a star-studded affair, but ex-husband Marc Anthony was notably not among the celebrity guests. The Vivir Mi Vida singer was not one of the famous faces who descended on Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, for the couple's second wedding this weekend. While it's unclear if the singer was even invited to his ex-wife's soirée, Anthony was instead spotted at a marina in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, where he was snapped saluting. Earlier in the weekend, his fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, also shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing on a boat in Miami, seemingly confirming that's how the pair was spending their weekend. "Weekend mood ☀️," she captioned the picture.
HBO Reveals New Footage of 'The Last of Us,' 'The White Lotus' in Star-Studded Mega Trailer
While HBO's hotly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, premiered on Sunday, several beloved GoT alumni could be spotted in a star-studded new mega trailer for the network's upcoming slate of programming. Most notably, perhaps: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in brand new footage for their new series, The Last of Us.
‘Gold Rush’ Star Fred Lewis Captures Incredible ‘First Glimpse’ of Aurora Borealis
Gold Rush fans are used to seeing their favorite miners uncover serious payloads sunken in… The post ‘Gold Rush’ Star Fred Lewis Captures Incredible ‘First Glimpse’ of Aurora Borealis appeared first on Outsider.
Demi Lovato Says 'Having a Family Is Really Important' as She Turns 30, Celebrates New Album (Exclusive)
Demi Lovato is embracing her next chapter. Celebrating her 30th birthday and the release of her eighth studio album -- Holy Fvck, out now -- the star opens up about living life and making music in an exclusive new interview with ET. "It feels so good to just be completely...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Gorgeous Ralph Lauren Gown For Second Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jen and Ben say 'I do' -- times two! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a lavish celebration at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, one month after marrying in a Las Vegas chapel, and the 53-year-old singer's wedding dress did not disappoint. Lopez reportedly donned a...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding: Guests Attend Sunday BBQ at Affleck's Georgia Estate
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are capping off their wedding weekend with a Sunday BBQ. Following their wedding at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, guests joined the newlyweds back at the 87-acre property for lunch. An eyewitness tells ET that wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, Matt Damon's brother, Kyle and more, were snapping photos at the The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for Ben and Jen's BBQ.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Everything We Know About New Cast Members, Filming and More
Yellowjackets is the hit survival drama that unfolds over two timelines: one in the past, when the high school soccer team’s plane crashed in the Canadian Rockies, forcing the stranded teenage girls to do anything to survive; and another in the present, picking up with four adults, who managed to make it out alive nearly 25 years earlier.
Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Share Heartwarming Moment at Olivia Rodrigo Concert
Selena Gomez's relationship with her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, is anything but sour. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Saturday to share a throwback of her and Gracie sharing a sweet sister moment while attending Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour. In the heartwarming clip, Selena, who...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Photo Album
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having a second wedding celebration in Georgia this weekend. The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16. Check out all their wedding photos!
