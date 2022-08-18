ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
ETOnline.com

Brooke Shields Shares Tearful Update After Daughter Leaves for College

Brooke Shields shared a tearful video to Instagram on Friday after her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, left to return for her sophomore year at Wake Forest University. "I just had to wave my daughter goodbye again," she told the camera through a few sniffles. "I thought it would be easier the...
ETOnline.com

Casey Affleck Offers Bizarre Reason for Skipping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Casey Affleck tried to explain why he bailed on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, and his reason was quite the yawner. TMZ obtained video of the 47-year-old actor Saturday morning in L.A. on a Starbucks run. Casey, Ben's little brother and only sibling, was on the phone holding a Venti-sized cup of coffee and tall-sized cup of water as he walked out of the joint and headed to his car.
ETOnline.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celebrity In Attendance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.
ETOnline.com

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have tied the knot! The 31-year-old former Modern Family actress and the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got married on Saturday during an intimate ceremony. According to E!, the pair tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara. Hyland and Adams' wedding was...
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Glamour

Florence Pugh’s Next Period Drama Is Inspired by a Chilling True Story

Florence Pugh cut her teeth in the 2017 adaptation of Lady Macbeth, a Victorian thriller set in rural Northumberland, in which she played a young murderess. And for her first Netflix project, the Don’t Worry Darling star is going back to her period-drama roots as the lead in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder.
ETOnline.com

Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics

Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
ETOnline.com

Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez 'to the Family' in Sweet Post After Skipping Weekend Wedding

A warm welcome. Casey Affleck shared some kind words for his new sister-in-law in a heartfelt message of support. While Casey, 47, wasn't in attendance at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' lavish wedding ceremony held at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, the Gone Girl actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a kind word for the songstress.
