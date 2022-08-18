Read full article on original website
Netflix ad-supported subscriptions might not allow offline downloads
Bottom line: Netflix's recent troubles have forced it to become more like its competitors by announcing an ad-supported tier. Newly leaked data suggests ad-based subscriptions will lose the ability to download content for offline viewing. This restriction also falls in line with its competitors. On Wednesday, tech blogger Steve Moser...
Phone Arena
HBO Max is set to become cheaper - just in time for House of the Dragon
The battle of the subscription services is on. This time around, it is time for HBO Max to shine with an exclusive offer of its own. HBO Max, the television giant’s take on a video streaming service, is set to become even more accessible. The company announced that it would be offering a 30% discount on its yearly subscription price to new and returning users.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Responds To Angela Means’ Feelings Being Felicia From “Friday”
On Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Ice Cube called into the show to share that The Big 3 Championship will be held at State Farm Arena on Sunday, August 21st. Also, The Big 3’s All-Star Game will be happening featuring celebrities like Nelly & NLE Choppa, televised on CBS, starting at 3:30 PM. There are tickets still […]
Regal Parent Cineworld “Open For Business As Usual” Amid Bankruptcy Talk; Cinema Stocks Dip
Cineworld,, staggering under heavy debt and facing a dip in box office revenue this quarter, asserted Friday that it’s business as usual for the giant movie chain while it explores options. The statement follows a report today that the U.K parent of Regal Cinemas is preparing to file for bankruptcy. Cineworld presaged a potential Chapter 11 earlier this week when it noted “active discussions with various stakeholders” as it evaluates “various strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction.” “All of our Cineworld and Regal theatres are open for business as usual, and...
TechSpot
Sega's Genesis Mini 2 will ship with a well-rounded bundle of 60 games
What just happened? Sega of America has finalized the collection of games that'll ship on the Genesis Mini 2 later this year. The pint-sized throwback will pack 60 pre-installed classics including a handful of titles that were exclusive to the Sega CD add-on. Highlights from the 16-bit cartridge catalog include...
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion and Extended Edition Get Peacock Premiere Date
Streaming service Peacock is home to a number of beloved Universal Pictures titles, and with Jurassic World Dominion having just landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, fans have wondered when it could premiere on the streaming service, with that premiere date having been unveiled. Next month, not only will fans be able to watch the theatrical edition of Jurassic World Dominion, but also the all-new extended edition, which contains 14 minutes of additional footage incorporated back into the narrative, as well as Peacock hosting other behind-the-scenes features. Both versions of Jurassic World Dominion will premiere on the service on September 2nd.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
The Verge
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing
A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
Xsolla to Showcase New Pay Station, Mobile and New Solutions at Devcom and Gamescom 2022
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is attending and presenting at Devcom and Gamescom 2022, the world’s largest computer and video games event, from August 22nd to August 28th in Cologne, Germany, EU. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005128/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) Xsolla is hosting four informative speaking sessions at Devcom on August 22nd and 23rd, including a speaking session from President Chris Hewish. Additionally, Xsolla is exhibiting at Gamescom Hall 2.2, Booth #A-040-B-049, and Devcom booth #B1, where attendees can meet with Xsolla experts and preview the latest products and solutions designed to accelerate video game commerce in 2022.
Everything to Know About Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series ‘The Midnight Club’
A killer friendship! Mike Flanagan's horror universe continues to grow with Netflix's The Midnight Club. "A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories," a synopsis of the upcoming series reads. "One […]
TechSpot
TikTok's in-app browser found to be recording your keystrokes
WTF?! Felix Krause, a software researcher and founder of Fastlane, recently made reports about popular social app TikTok. Krause claims that JavaScript code embedded into the in-app browser is currently being used to track keystrokes, screen taps, copied text, etc. Krause deems this to be a major security concern. TikTok claims that this code is strictly for debugging purposes, and is in no way used to track or log a user's information while they are using the app.
TechSpot
YouTube engineer builds an insanely accurate knife-throwing gun
In context: Throwing a knife and sticking it blade-first into a target is not as easy as Hollywood makes it seem. Navy Seal Casey Ryback, played by Steven Seagal in the movie Under Siege, is an expert in landing a blade right where it counts. But doing this in real life takes a lot of mental mathematics, as this YouTuber points out with his latest project — a knife-throwing gun.
Janet Jackson song from 1989 declared a cybersecurity vulnerability for crashing hard drives
WTF?! "People of the world today, are we looking for a better way of life?" sang Janet Jackson on her 1989 hit Rhythm Nation, not knowing that the better way of life she was talking about didn't include certain hard drives. It's just been revealed that the song has the power to crash particular models of laptops, and it has now been recognized as a cybersecurity vulnerability.
Popculture
'Insidious 5' Release Date Revealed — Mark Your Calendars
Insidious 5 was previously greenlit, and now an official release date has been revealed. According to a press release from Sony Pictures, Insidious 5 is set to debut on July 7, 2023. Additionally, series star Patrick Wilson — who plays dad Josh Lambert — is set to direct.
AOL Corp
Papa Johns debuts new 'Game of Thrones'–inspired pizza as sales slow
Papa Johns (PZZA) is getting extra spicy. The pizza chain officially debuted its hottest pizza to date — the new "Dragon Flame Pizza" — in honor of the upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon." The spicy concoction, hand-tossed in Papa Johns' signature pizza sauce, is...
TechSpot
