Streaming service Peacock is home to a number of beloved Universal Pictures titles, and with Jurassic World Dominion having just landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, fans have wondered when it could premiere on the streaming service, with that premiere date having been unveiled. Next month, not only will fans be able to watch the theatrical edition of Jurassic World Dominion, but also the all-new extended edition, which contains 14 minutes of additional footage incorporated back into the narrative, as well as Peacock hosting other behind-the-scenes features. Both versions of Jurassic World Dominion will premiere on the service on September 2nd.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO