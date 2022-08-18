ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Innovator’ Kanye West won’t apologize for Yeezy Gap ‘trash bag’ display

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z18uj_0hM7iicm00

Kanye West defended his Yeezy Gap displays after making headlines for selling his designs out of “trash bags.”

The rapper, 45, clarified that his merchandise is actually stuffed into large construction bags in a Thursday Fox News interview , calling himself an “innovator.”

West added, “I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just a celebrity collaboration … this is my life,” the Grammy winner continued.

West noted his efforts to “change clothing,” concluding, “I’m fighting for a position to … bring the best design to the people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMnsR_0hM7iicm00
The rapper made headlines last week for selling his designs out of “trash bags.”
owen__lang/Instagram

The “Stronger” rapper called “the homeless” his inspiration in a Friday Instagram post, leading many to criticize his displays earlier this week.

“Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses’ [is] everything that is wrong with billionaires,” one Twitter user wrote .

“They no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be edgy’ and profit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rBls_0hM7iicm00
West called himself an “innovator.”
Gilbert Carrasquillo

Another added , “Why are the rich obsessed with looking poor? They love to play pretend.”

However, one social media user speculated that West is selling clothes out of bags customers have to dig through “as a testament to the fact that he does not need fancy displays to sell a product.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrnQr_0hM7iicm00
The Grammy winner credited “the homeless” with being his inspiration last week.
Getty Images for BET

Reps for West did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment at the time.

The record producer’s collaboration hit stores in July.

The collection has received support online from West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lil Uzi Vert and more celebrities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Trash Bags#Innovator#Fox News
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

C’mon Guys, Kanye West Isn’t Selling Clothes Out of Garbage Bags — They’re Obviously Construction Bags

Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags. According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and...
APPAREL
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

138K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy