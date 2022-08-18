‘Innovator’ Kanye West won’t apologize for Yeezy Gap ‘trash bag’ display

Kanye West defended his Yeezy Gap displays after making headlines for selling his designs out of “trash bags.”

The rapper, 45, clarified that his merchandise is actually stuffed into large construction bags in a Thursday Fox News interview , calling himself an “innovator.”

West added, “I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just a celebrity collaboration … this is my life,” the Grammy winner continued.

West noted his efforts to “change clothing,” concluding, “I’m fighting for a position to … bring the best design to the people.”

The rapper made headlines last week for selling his designs out of “trash bags.” owen__lang/Instagram

The “Stronger” rapper called “the homeless” his inspiration in a Friday Instagram post, leading many to criticize his displays earlier this week.

“Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses’ [is] everything that is wrong with billionaires,” one Twitter user wrote .

“They no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be edgy’ and profit.”

West called himself an “innovator.” Gilbert Carrasquillo

Another added , “Why are the rich obsessed with looking poor? They love to play pretend.”

However, one social media user speculated that West is selling clothes out of bags customers have to dig through “as a testament to the fact that he does not need fancy displays to sell a product.”

The Grammy winner credited “the homeless” with being his inspiration last week. Getty Images for BET

Reps for West did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment at the time.

The record producer’s collaboration hit stores in July.

The collection has received support online from West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lil Uzi Vert and more celebrities.