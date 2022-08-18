ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers basketball: Emmanuel Okitondo takes unofficial visit

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Class of 2024 forward Emmanuel Okitondo took an unofficial visit to the Rutgers basketball program this week.

A standout last at Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.), he is a 6-foot-8 and 180-pound forward who has good length and versatility. Last season he averaged 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

He transferred to Archbishop Carroll from Oak Hill Academy.

Rutgers offered Okitondo in mid-June. Since then he has received offers from Fairfield and NJIT.

He tweeted about his unofficial visit this week to Rutgers, calling the experience with the Big Ten program “amazing”:

Rutgers basketball is off to a solid start for the class of 2023, landing four-star Gavin Griffiths, a consensus top-50 player in the nation. In addition Antonio Chol, an athletic and long forward who reclassified to the 2022 recruiting class.

Rutgers is coming off consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1976.

