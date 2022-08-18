It’s a ‘Jeopardy!’ Crossover! Ken Jennings Will Star in ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 Premiere

Jeopardy! isn’t the only venture Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take on together. In fact, Bialik’s hit sitcom Call Me Kat will pay homage to the duo’s recently announced hosting duties in its ultimate-crossover Season 3 premiere, with Jennings guest starring.

Call Me Kat follows Kat, a 39-year-old single woman who leaves her teaching job at the University of Louisville and opens her own cat café with the money her parents had set aside for her wedding. At the end of Season 2, we see Kat take some much-needed R & R as she heads to Paris.

When she returns home in the first episode of Season 3, a chatty Kat ends up sitting next to a man on the plane who just wants to sleep. That man will be played by none other than the person with the longest Jeopardy! winning streak, Jennings, as reported by TV Line.

After a year of sharing guest co-hosting duties, the duo was officially announced as the permanent co-hosts to take over for the long-running game show just last month. The news comes after nearly two years of guest hosts filling in for Alex Trebek, who passed away in late 2020.

According to Bialik, at the time it was announced that they would be taking over, she had only ever met Jennings in person one time — when they dedicated the stage to Trebek. Typically, the two work on alternating schedules, rotating the hosting duties. Perhaps Jennings’ guest appearance on the actress’ other gig will be the perfect bonding opportunity for our new hosts to get to know one another.

Call Me Kat Season 3 premieres Sept. 29 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox and new episodes of Jeopardy! are set to return to ABC on Sept. 12.