ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

It’s a ‘Jeopardy!’ Crossover! Ken Jennings Will Star in ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 Premiere

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0W4L_0hM7iRZJ00

Jeopardy! isn’t the only venture Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take on together. In fact, Bialik’s hit sitcom Call Me Kat will pay homage to the duo’s recently announced hosting duties in its ultimate-crossover Season 3 premiere, with Jennings guest starring.

Call Me Kat follows Kat, a 39-year-old single woman who leaves her teaching job at the University of Louisville and opens her own cat café with the money her parents had set aside for her wedding. At the end of Season 2, we see Kat take some much-needed R & R as she heads to Paris.

When she returns home in the first episode of Season 3, a chatty Kat ends up sitting next to a man on the plane who just wants to sleep. That man will be played by none other than the person with the longest Jeopardy! winning streak, Jennings, as reported by TV Line.

After a year of sharing guest co-hosting duties, the duo was officially announced as the permanent co-hosts to take over for the long-running game show just last month. The news comes after nearly two years of guest hosts filling in for Alex Trebek, who passed away in late 2020.

According to Bialik, at the time it was announced that they would be taking over, she had only ever met Jennings in person one time — when they dedicated the stage to Trebek. Typically, the two work on alternating schedules, rotating the hosting duties. Perhaps Jennings’ guest appearance on the actress’ other gig will be the perfect bonding opportunity for our new hosts to get to know one another.

Call Me Kat Season 3 premieres Sept. 29 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox and new episodes of Jeopardy! are set to return to ABC on Sept. 12.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show

More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Taylor Swift 'Jeopardy!' Clue Leads to Embarrassment for All Three Contestants

Taylor Swift fans watching the July 20 episode of Jeopardy! were frustrated to see that none of the contestants had the correct response for a clue they all would have gotten. The clue centered on Swift's 2019 hit "You Need to Calm Down," featured on her album Lover. This wasn't the only music-related clue Jeopardy! contestants struggled with last week, as a Paul Simon clue stumped players on Friday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions

Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy