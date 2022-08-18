ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘Wednesday’ Arrive on Netflix? ‘Wednesday’ Release Date Info

By Josh Sorokach
The recently released teaser for Tim Burton’s hotly anticipated series Wednesday is, in a word, incredible.

Promising mayhem, murder, and mystery, the upcoming comedy-horror is, per Netflix, a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” Also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams (perfect casting!), the series follows Wednesday as she attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”

Wednesday will also, presumably, try to topple the greatest villain of them all: ALGEBRA. When exactly does Wednesday arrive on Netflix? Here’s everything we know.

WEDNESDAY ON NETFLIX CAST:

Jenna Ortega portrays the titular role of Wednesday Addams, while the show’s ensemble features Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), and, of course, Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill) also star in the series.

WHEN DOES WEDNESDAY COME OUT ON NETFLIX?

Netflix revealed that the series debuts “this fall” on the streamer. No official release date has been announced, but our best guess is the Wednesday before Halloween (October 26). Decider will update this story when an official Wednesday premiere date is announced.

ARE THE ADDAMS FAMILY MOVIE AND ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES ON NETFLIX?

Nope. But both films are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Wednesday is set to premiere this fall on Netflix.

