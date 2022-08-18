ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Big Ten signs $7 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC

By Riley Donald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srusE_0hM7iPnr00

The Big Ten is here to stay. And not just stay, but become the most powerful conference in college football. The Iowa Hawkeyes are right in the thick of it and will be receiving some serious prime time games. This media rights deal is the most lucrative one in the history of collegiate sports.

It was announced this morning that the Big Ten just signed a monstrous media rights deal with Fox, CBS, NBC, FS1, and Peacock running a 7-year span for $7 billion dollars that can balloon even larger into upwards of $10 billion with contract escalators.

The Big Ten will be moving seven of their games to CBS beginning in 2023 and will be getting their prime time afternoon slot that has previously been occupied by the SEC. Beginning in 2024, CBS will air 15 Big Ten matchups. CBS will also most likely be the host of the annual Black Friday matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers .

The Big Ten wasn’t done with just CBS. They went and inked a deal with NBC as well to guarantee themselves a weekly prime time game on Saturday night. This time slot is going to be incredible exposure for teams and all of this ties right into recruiting for teams and the Big Ten taking the next step.

The Big Ten will also still occupy a handful of the slots for the Fox Big Noon Kickoff as well giving them a reach across the three largest networks. The Big Ten has taken their shot and it is resounding loud and clear throughout the collegiate athletics world. The Big Ten has staked their claim as one of the heavyweights and will continue to dominate Saturdays in the fall for the foreseeable future.

List

The definitive, final, 'show me the money' top 25 future Big Ten expansion candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Uurf_0hM7iPnr00

List

Big Ten expansion: Ranking the top 25 candidates based on average weekly TV viewership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9ueC_0hM7iPnr00

Contact/Follow us @Hawkeye sWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Husker’s release ‘hype video’ one week from kickoff

One week from today, the waiting will finally end, and college football will be back in our lives. The season is on the horizon, and the Huskers will start 2022 by facing off in a Week 0 Big Ten Conference game on another continent. Nebraska will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27th. The Husker will hold one final practice, and head coach Scott Forst will address the media for one last time before the team gets on a plane and heads across the Atlantic on Monday....
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal

Things have been relatively quiet on the conference realignment front in the last month or so if you’re an Oregon Ducks’ fan. While the early waves of USC and UCLA jetting for the Big Ten painted pictures of the Ducks heading for bigger pastures as well, a period of patience has followed. The waiting game that took place while the Big Ten figured out their media deal and tampered any expectations of further expansion is now coming to a close.  With the $7 billion deal from FOX, CBS, and NBC getting settled, talks have started up again. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz listed in ESPN’s ‘next up’ tier of head coaches

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected head coaches in all of college football. He’s entering his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach where Ferentz has won 178 games atop the helm. Like his 178 overall wins, Ferentz’s 110 Big Ten conference game wins rank fourth all-time in league history among head coaches. Fresh off a Big Ten West division title last season, there are some that have ranked Ferentz as the league’s top head coach. Elsewhere, CBS Sports ranked Ferentz as the Big Ten’s No. 3 head coach behind Ohio State‘s Ryan Day and Michigan‘s...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten teams by final ESPN SP+ preseason projections

While the bulk of Big Ten teams don’t start the 2022 season until two weeks from now, some will take the field in less than a week. The top of the conference is up near the top of ESPN’s final 2022 preseason SP+ rankings, while many other teams aren’t expected to be very good. For instance, Indiana and Northwestern aren’t very highly thought of entering the 2022 season, while, naturally, Ohio State and Michigan are expected to be quite good.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Cbs Sports#College Football#Fs1#Pff College#Sec#Hawkeyes#The Nebraska Cornhuskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers basketball: Four-star Dylan Harper takes another official visit this week

Dylan Harper was back visiting Rutgers basketball this week, as the star guard too yet another visit to campus for an unofficial visit. A class of 2024 prospect, Harper is a four-star guard who is ranked as the No. 37 player in the nation and the third-best recruit in New Jersey according to 247Sports. Harper is a true national recruit and he is right in the backyard of the program, playing his high school basketball at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). He holds offers from programs such as Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Michigan, Texas Tech and UCLA among others. Getting Harper on campus yet...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Media reacts to announcement Casey Thompson will be starting quarterback in season opener

Head coach Scott Frost made it official during a Thursday evening media appearance. Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be the starting quarterback for Nebraska’s Week 0 showdown with the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. "Casey's gonna be the guy." Scott Frost confirms that Casey Thompson (@LilThurm) will be QB1 for the #Huskers in Dublin. @KETV #GBR (h/t: @HuskersRadio) pic.twitter.com/eFwro38eKu — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) August 19, 2022 The Husker head coach made the announcement on the Nebraska Radio Network, telling host Greg Sharpe, “Casey is going to be the guy. But we’ve had a lot of guys playing well at that position. Chubba (Purdy) just...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Howell, Commanders fall short of comeback

Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is finding his rhythm in the NFL preseason, showcasing a balanced attack Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs. Howell was the third quarterback used in the contest, playing behind expected starter Carson Wentz and back-up Taylor Heinicke, entering the game at the 8:46 mark of the third quarter. Howell came in with Washington down 17-7 and nearly had a bomb TD pass to former UNC star wideout Dyami Brown, instead resulted in a slightly underthrown ball, bringing out the kicking unit. As the defense did its job holding the Chiefs to 17, Howell and the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy