Big Ten signs $7 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC

The Big Ten is here to stay. And not just stay, but become the most powerful conference in college football. The Iowa Hawkeyes are right in the thick of it and will be receiving some serious prime time games. This media rights deal is the most lucrative one in the history of collegiate sports.

It was announced this morning that the Big Ten just signed a monstrous media rights deal with Fox, CBS, NBC, FS1, and Peacock running a 7-year span for $7 billion dollars that can balloon even larger into upwards of $10 billion with contract escalators.

The Big Ten will be moving seven of their games to CBS beginning in 2023 and will be getting their prime time afternoon slot that has previously been occupied by the SEC. Beginning in 2024, CBS will air 15 Big Ten matchups. CBS will also most likely be the host of the annual Black Friday matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers .

The Big Ten wasn’t done with just CBS. They went and inked a deal with NBC as well to guarantee themselves a weekly prime time game on Saturday night. This time slot is going to be incredible exposure for teams and all of this ties right into recruiting for teams and the Big Ten taking the next step.

The Big Ten will also still occupy a handful of the slots for the Fox Big Noon Kickoff as well giving them a reach across the three largest networks. The Big Ten has taken their shot and it is resounding loud and clear throughout the collegiate athletics world. The Big Ten has staked their claim as one of the heavyweights and will continue to dominate Saturdays in the fall for the foreseeable future.

