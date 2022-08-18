Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Family of six displaced after SUV fire spreads to townhome in Annapolis
A family of six — three adults and three children — were displaced because of a fire at a townhouse in Annapolis Friday afternoon.
WJLA
Woodbridge resident falls asleep cooking, causes apartment fire displacing 11 people
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Crews responded to a fire in Woodbridge early Thursday morning they say was caused by someone falling asleep while cooking. Units were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the 13000 block of Tanazari Way for a reported apartment fire. Crews arrived to find a kitchen fire extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Man barricaded in his Calvert Co. home hospitalized after police return fire
A man, whom police were going out to arrest, was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Calvert County, Maryland, early Saturday. Officers fired at the man inside his bedroom, where he had barricaded himself after firing a weapon. Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, is charged with first-degree...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Man, Young Girl Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Maryland Truck Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man and young girl have been hospitalized in critical condition after a pick-up truck fire left them both with severe burns in Maryland, the state fire marshal said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, first responders in Garrett County were called to the 100 block of South Second Street in Oakland, where there was a report of a truck that was engulfed in flames.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
2 people displaced after basement fire in 2-story home in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Jan. 2020 about fire safety and prevention from former Prince George's County Fire and EMS public information officer. A basement fire in Southeast D.C. has left two people without a home early Thursday morning, according to DC Fire and EMS. Firefighters...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.
UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Barricade In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Maryland DUI Driver Seriously Injures Children, Firefighter In I-95 VA Crash
A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence with kids in his car and hurting a firefighter at an accident scene last week, authorities in Virginia said. Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, had three children in his car not property restrained when he drove into the back...
Comments / 0