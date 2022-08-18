ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what's in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc

A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. "(It's) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area," he explained....
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year's Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. "We're smaller," said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI

