3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay rugby team pulls 200,000-pound plane 12 feet in less than 12 seconds
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen teams from across northeast Wisconsin gathered in Appleton on Saturday to put some muscle behind their support for veterans. The Pulling for Honor event is a plane pull competition aimed at raising funds for Old Glory Honor Flight. This year, teams...
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
Fox11online.com
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
seehafernews.com
Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc
A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. “(It’s) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area,” he explained....
"Pulling for Honor" is about more than winning for this team
Today in Appleton was the Pulling for Honor fundraiser. Teams competed to see who could pull an Airbus 12 feet the fastest, and all of the money went to Old Glory Honor Flight.
Not to Miss Magical Event at The Paine in Oshkosh Through October!
The Paine is giving us a great reason for a late bedtime this fall. The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark is an absolute must for your 2022 fall bucket list. The gorgeous illuminated installations give an immersive experience that will captivate visitors of all ages. Click for Details...
wearegreenbay.com
GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
wearegreenbay.com
Prepping for the holidays: Manitowoc holds event to support 26-foot Christmas tree
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – While summer may still be in full effect, the City of Manitowoc is skipping ahead and already starting to prep for Christmas festivities. On Friday, the Lakeshore Balloon Glow committee held a Balloon Glow event in order to help raise funds to support the City of Manitowoc`s new downtown holiday decorations.
wtaq.com
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and storm chances
Green Bay First is hosting a Back to School Bash. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Valley cold case turns 30 years old, search continues for Laurie Depies
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 30 years since 20-year-old Laurie Depies vanished from an area parking lot on August 19, 1992. For three decades, the Fox Valley community has had their questions, their hopes, and their doubts about what exactly happened to Depies. Depies was last seen...
