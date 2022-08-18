Lake Oswego’s secret to sustained success? ‘Tradition never graduates’

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Lake Oswego Lakers of the Class 6A Three Rivers League.

HEAD COACH

Steve Coury, 31st season (259-87; No. 11 on all-time state wins list)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 10-2 overall, 4-1 in Three Rivers (lost in quarterfinals)

2021 (spring): 3-1 overall, 3-1 in Three Rivers

2019: 11-3 overall, 4-2 in Three Rivers (lost in 6A final)

2018: 12-1 overall, 5-0 in Three Rivers (won 6A title)

ALL-LEAGUE PLAYERS DEPARTED

QB Jack Layne (Three Rivers co-offensive player of the year)

OL Austin Leykam (Three Rivers co-offensive lineman of the year)

OL/DL Gavin McGuire (Three Rivers co-defensive lineman of the year, first team offense)

RB/DB Gabe Olvera (first team offense, first team defense)

WR/DB Justius Lowe (first team offense, second team defense)

TE/DB Dylan Layne (first team offense, first team defense)

LB Zach Jarrett (second team defense)

K Regan Henshaw (honorable mention offense)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB/LB Calvin Macy, 6-2, 195, Sr.

Macy primarily made his mark last season on defense, making the all-state honorable mention list at linebacker with 63 tackles (4½ for loss) and two sacks. With Gabe Olvera graduated, Macy will play a bigger role on offense after receiving all-Three Rivers honorable mention (80 carries for 580 yards and six touchdowns). “He’s not as versatile as Gabe, but we expect a lot from him,” Coury said. “He’s had a great offseason and will be the main running back for sure and a steady guy on defense.”

WR/DB Owen West, 6-1, 185, Sr.

West didn’t start playing football until two years ago but has been a quick study. He started opposite all-state receiver Justius Lowe last season and received all-league honorable mention, finishing third on the team with 29 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In the secondary, he finished with 22 tackles and three interceptions. “He’s still learning the game, but he’s an exceptional athlete, and he’ll be a go-to guy for us, for sure,” Coury said.

WR/CB Ethan Park, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Park had an up-and-down junior season, starting and finishing on high notes. He ended with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Coury called him “maybe the fastest guy on the team” and hopes for a more consistent senior season from him. “He has come into his own during the offseason and been really good,” Coury said. “He’s ready to play a big role for us.”

WR/FS Henry Smith, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Smith’s road to his senior season took an eerie detour last fall. He developed a sinus infection early in the season, and after sitting out a week, he returned to action and had 12 tackles and two interceptions. But the infection hadn’t cleared his system and instead leaked to his brain, requiring surgery to get rid of it. He’s 100% now and has become an inspiration to the entire Lakers program. “We’re lucky to have him back,” Coury said.

RB/DB Caleb Cagnoni, 5-6, 165, Sr.

Cagnoni was in the rotation at strong safety last season, finishing with 19 tackles and an interception, and should spell Macy in the backfield this fall. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he will play with an impact,” Coury said. “He’s just athletic, very strong, and worked really hard this offseason.”

OG/LB Tobia Tagliabue, 6-2, 225, Jr.

Tagliabue swung between JV and varsity last season, making 15 tackles as a backup linebacker. He added 30 pounds in the offseason and could have a breakthrough junior year. “He’s strong, physical and can run,” Coury said. “He has the body and speed to play.”

OL Grant Onaitis, 5-10, 220, Sr.

Onaitis started at guard last season. Now that all-state first-teamer Austin Leykam has graduated, Onaitis will slide back to his natural position of center. “He’ll be our anchor,” Coury said.

OT/DE Brodae Sutherland, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Sutherland moved from tight end to offensive tackle last year, beginning the season with the JV squad but getting promoted midway through the season. By Week 9, he was starting, and he’ll be the full-time left tackle this fall. “He came a long way last season,” Coury said. “He got an opportunity and was good.”

OG/LB Hunter Kavanaugh, 6-0, 215, Jr.

Kavanaugh played mostly at tight end on the JV team last season and got some snaps at inside linebacker on Friday nights (nine tackles and a forced fumble). In anticipation of his move to the interior offensive line, he worked all summer with first-year strength and conditioning coach Mark McLaughlin, and Coury is excited to see his progress.

QB Max Brauner, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Brauner has the advantage in a three-way battle to replace Jack Layne behind center after serving as the first-team all-state quarterback’s understudy last season. He’s the only quarterback with varsity snaps on the roster, having attempted three passes (completing one for five yards) as a sophomore.

WR/CB Stevie Mooney, 5-8, 150, Sr.

Mooney played mostly JV last season but got some mop-up duty in the secondary in a couple of varsity games (three tackles, one pass breakup). After what Coury called a strong summer, he will contend for a starting job at cornerback.

WR/CB Colin Best, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Best is another player moving up from the JV squad that Coury believes is coming into his own as he prepares to make the jump.

OUTLOOK

The 2021 Lakers shared the Three Rivers League title and reached the quarterfinals for a fourth consecutive postseason, which considering how the season began — beloved assistant coach Brian Bartsch passed away a month before camp started — wasn’t too bad of a finish.

“You never know how kids are going to respond,” Coury said. “It was a tough, emotional year, but the kids were exceptional with how they overcame and were able to put things aside.

“We had a chance in that game (a 56-49 quarterfinal loss to Jesuit), and it could have gone either way, but we ended up about right where we should have.”

Among the 23 players the Lakers lost to graduation were a league offensive co-player of the year (Jack Layne) and co-offensive (Leykam) and defensive (Gavin McGuire) linemen of the year — creating three big holes they must fill.

The three-player quarterback competition involving Brauner, junior Mason Silbaugh (6-3, 190) and sophomore Liam Davis (6-0, 160) might not be decided until the week before the season opener against Barlow.

Brauner is more of a traditional drop-back quarterback, while Silbaugh has the strongest arm of the three. Davis is a gifted athlete who Coury said “is not going to be standing by me” if he doesn’t win the job — if he’s not playing quarterback, he’ll likely move to wideout or the secondary.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they play when the lights go on,” Coury said.

Whoever wins the job will have experienced players such as Macy, Park and West and newcomers such as senior Jack Knapp (5-10, 185) and juniors Matt Layne (5-10, 160) and Conor Croteau (6-3, 185) for support.

One wild card might be junior RB/CB Matthew Altman, who ran for 119 yards and a touchdown before breaking an ankle midway through his sophomore season. Coury said his status for this fall was still unsure entering camp.

With Leykam gone, Onaitis slides back to his natural center position, leaving a spot for Tagliabue or Kavanaugh. That leaves right tackle to fill, with several prospects from the JV team from which to choose.

The defense will be patched together after graduating five all-league performers, with several players switching positions as Coury determines who his best 11 players are on that side of the ball.

The defensive line is a big question mark, with sophomore Oliver Macy (6-4, 195) moving from linebacker to defensive end and classmate Lusiano Lopez (6-0, 200) moving from strong safety to nose guard or end.

“They’re guys who can hang in there and use their athleticism,” Coury said. “We have candidates for the defensive line that we’ll mix and match and figure things out.”

After the opener against Barlow, the Lakers take on West Salem, Mountainside and McMinnville, a challenging yet manageable nonleague slate that will allow the newcomers time to acclimate to varsity ball. They should figure things out in time to make a run at another Three Rivers title and earn a spot in the middle of the championship bracket .

COACH SAID

“I’m a big believer that you’re only as good as your seniors, but we also have a saying in our program that tradition never graduates. If you look at our roster on paper, all the guys who were ‘the guys’ are gone, and yet, this year is going to be a fun year for us as coaches. It’s a puzzle, and I have no idea yet how it’s all going to fit, but I know we have great kids and enough good players to make it competitive. But until we put all the pieces together, I don’t know what the result will be.” — Steve Coury

