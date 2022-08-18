HEARING AND REQUEST FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT QUALIFIED ALLOCATION PLAN EFFECTIVE FOR 2023. The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA), as the designated Housing Credit Agency for the state of New Mexico, is responsible for administering the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program and allocating tax credits to eligible low-income housing projects. MFA will make allocations of tax credits pursuant to a Qualified Allocation Plan which: 1.) sets forth selection criteria to be used to determine housing priorities appropriate to local conditions; 2.) gives preference in allocating housing credit amounts among selected projects to: a.) projects serving the lowest income tenants; b.) projects obligated to serve qualified tenants for the longest periods; and 3.) provides a procedure that MFA will use in monitoring for noncompliance.

