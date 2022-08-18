Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
rrobserver.com
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general election
SANTA FE – The hours can be long and the work mundane. But, each election season in New Mexico, hundreds of ordinary people – many of them retirees – sign up to help run the polls, issue ballots and monitor tabulation machines. These temporary poll workers are...
rrobserver.com
The inaugural New Mexico Asian Film Festival strives to broaden representation
Growing up, Lava Graham Khonsuwon didn’t see a lot of Asian representation in TV or film. Oftentimes, it didn’t go beyond the traditional stereotypes. According to a 2021 study by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, there still is a long way to go for Asians in film.
rrobserver.com
50-state study: Climate change impact in NM is the Rio Grande
While the study says that the Rio Grande is being hurt by climate change, a recent spate of monsoonal rain has boosted waterflow in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Each year from 2009 to 2014, the Rio Grande was drier than average, and the period between 2011 and 2013 was the driest and hottest since record-keeping began.
rrobserver.com
Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Government
HEARING AND REQUEST FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO LOW INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT QUALIFIED ALLOCATION PLAN EFFECTIVE FOR 2023. The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA), as the designated Housing Credit Agency for the state of New Mexico, is responsible for administering the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program and allocating tax credits to eligible low-income housing projects. MFA will make allocations of tax credits pursuant to a Qualified Allocation Plan which: 1.) sets forth selection criteria to be used to determine housing priorities appropriate to local conditions; 2.) gives preference in allocating housing credit amounts among selected projects to: a.) projects serving the lowest income tenants; b.) projects obligated to serve qualified tenants for the longest periods; and 3.) provides a procedure that MFA will use in monitoring for noncompliance.
rrobserver.com
Starbucks employees are fed up in NM, too
Starbucks workers across the nation have shown their frustration to the higher-ups through staff shortages, grueling shifts and COVID. New Mexico has joined in. In early August, Starbucks baristas formed a union in Albuquerque — the first in the state to do so. So far the union lead by local Labor Union President Ashlee Long doesn’t have many NM stores involved.
rrobserver.com
A lot of rain is in store for the weekend: Flood watch for Saturday
Rain is in store for the weekend, especially on Saturday. National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Saturday and asks people to be careful near canals, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Excessive runoff may result in flooding. If you live near these bodies of...
