Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Bridge damaged and closed, lanes closed after Gloucester County crash
An early morning crash on a bridge in Gloucester County has closed lanes of traffic temporarily and a bridge until further notice.
Lane closure following a fatality accident in Hampton
HPD is actively investigating a fatality accident that occurred in the 4000 block of W. Mercury Blvd.
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
WAVY News 10
Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/critical-missing-adult-alert-issued-for-a-woman-in-virginia-beach/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It's been 200 days since Codi Bigsby was last seen; search group holds vigil
"I still think he's alive. I'm not going to say he's deceased. I believe he's somewhere maybe out of state or he's just missing"
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel expansion reportedly 5 years behind schedule
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Already behind schedule, the new tunnel expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now not expected to open for another five years. The Eastern Shore Post reports the new parallel tunnel at Thimble Shoals won't be ready until January of 2027. Work began on the...
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries following a hit and run in Norfolk
The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. His picture has been shared far and wide. Search parties have occurred dozens of times. Thus far, not a trace has been found. At a vigil Friday night at “Codi’s Fence”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person dead following crash on I-264 in Portsmouth
According to officials, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 264 westbound near Victory Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. One person dead following crash on I-264 in Portsmouth. VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing …. Man fatally shot Sunday morning in Portsmouth. 1 dead, 2 critically injured following 2-vehicle …
Virginia family devastated after string of bad luck: ‘The nightmare doesn’t end'
Car thefts in Norfolk have been on the rise, but the latest one has left one family of eight devastated. The father was the victim of a hit and run and now they say a thief took the family’s only car.
Water Country USA to reopen after two-day closure
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After an unexpected two-day closure, Water Country USA says it is ready to welcome guests, just in time for the weekend. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park would be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 displaced after house fire on Onondaga Rd in Virginia Beach
Three residents were displaced following a house fire in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.
Critical missing adult alert cancelled
According to police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach. She is believed to have been wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black baseball cap when she went missing.
3 adults displaced following house fire in Pocahontas Village section of VB
Three adults are now displaced after a house fire in the Pocahontas Village section of Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10
Car crashes into house on Brockie St in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the crash came in just after 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/car-crashes-into-house-on-brockie-st-in-virginia-beach/
Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness Day Aug. 27
This free event will take place on August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center, located at 830 Golf Street.
Man shot on Aero Circle in Hampton
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Man fatally shot Sunday morning in Portsmouth
There is no suspect information at this time.
mommypoppins.com
Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA
For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
Comments / 0