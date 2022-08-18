Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arterial Bar & Grill in La Crosse closes for rebrand and renovations
A neighborhood staple in La Crosse is coming to a close, but not without a party. Sunday was the last day for the Arterial Bar & Grill on the city's south side.
WEAU-TV 13
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
58th annual Holmen Kornfest getting underway
The 58th annual Holmen Kornfest is now getting underway at Halfway Creek Park. Gates officially opened at 5 p.m.
visitwinona.com
Sugar Loaf: Coolest Summit
Day Tripper blogger, Jenn, planned a day trip to Winona and included a hike up Winona’s Sugar Loaf bluff with her family. She hikes and explores new places around the state of Minnesota and chose Winona to spend the day. The bluff “intrigued” her not to mention intimated her at the same time because of the unknown length of the trail. It turns out the first .3 miles are the steepest and then it’s a gradual climb from there to the summit with trees providing shade along the way. The summit provides a bird’s eye view of the Winona as well as a close encounter with the nooks and crannies of rock face. Parking is available on E. Lake Boulevard and the trail head is off the parking of the Edina Realty.
La Crosse Park Board approves moratorium on park memorial requests
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Park Board of Commissioners approved a moratorium of park memorial requests. The move came after Parks and Recreation staff members became overwhelmed with the amount of requests they received to put new memorials in city parks. The board first discussed the possibility of a moratorium in June when they passed the City Vision...
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins
According to the La Crosse Police Department, there's an increase in reports of break-ins.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
wizmnews.com
Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September
Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
twincitieslive.com
Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to Treasure Island’s amphitheater in Welch to show us a different way to experience a concert. You can boat up to a concert, as they are right on the Mississippi River, or you could spend a night in their RV Park!. British rock band...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
KAAL-TV
International actor, singer found dead in Rochester apartment
(ABC 6 News) - Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, an international singer and actor was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week. According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a deceased person call on August 11 at 11:53am at The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW in Rochester. The...
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
