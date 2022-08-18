Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Thursday on new economic development projects, historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Red Cross blood drives, the Kentucky State Fair, a scholarship for nursing students, COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Economic development update

Governor Beshear highlighted two economic development projects during his Team Kentucky update. On Thursday, Governor Beshear congratulated DAS Cos. Inc. on the announcement of the company’s new distribution center in Simpson County, which is expected to create 100 full-time jobs with a $15 million investment. DAS Cos. Inc. is a distributor of automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.

On Wednesday Beshear welcomed the opening of Confluent Health LLC’s new company headquarters as leaders and local officials held the grand opening for the $10 million project that is expected to create 350 full-time Kentucky jobs.

Eastern Kentucky flood updates

Governor Beshear said 455 people are being housed in state parks, churches, schools and community centers. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet delivered 94 travel trailers to four sites: Jenny Wiley State Park, Carr Creek State Park, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground.

Governor Beshear confirmed the current death toll is 39 across five counties, and two people are still missing from Breathitt County.

Red Cross blood drive

Governor Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman donated blood at an American Red Cross blood drive in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

“We are going through some incredibly tough times in Kentucky, and the importance of donating blood has never been higher,” Gov. Beshear said. “One way that we can make sure we are there for those who were there for us is to ensure we have a blood supply in this country that is there and ready to help those that experience physical trauma during one of these disasters.”

The American Red Cross faced a drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.

Kentucky State Fair

Governor Beshear attended the Kentucky State Fair’s Commodity Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday as well as the fair’s opening ceremonies and visited booths. The governor encouraged everyone to attend this year’s state fair to celebrate what makes Kentucky special.

“For many families, I hope this is a chance to take a breath with everything we’ve been through these last two-and-a-half years, to bring many generations together to continue great traditions, and ultimately to see so much of what our state has to offer,” Gov. Beshear said.

Nursing scholarship

Governor Beshear congratulated Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) and Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) on announcing a new scholarship for nursing students.

Students who have been accepted into and enrolled in HCTC’s two-year nursing program will be eligible to apply. After completing licensing requirements, students can receive up to $15,000 with a commitment to work at ARH. For more information, click here .

Health updates: COVID-19 and Monkeypox

Governor Beshear said COVID-19 continues to spread in Kentucky, but he is hopeful that most communities will have a plateau or slight decline. The governor encouraged those who are sick to stay home to avoid spreading disease to others.

A total of 17 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Kentucky. Governor Beshear said anyone who is concerned they may have symptoms of monkeypox or who may have been exposed to the monkeypox virus should talk to their health care provider.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Governor Beshear recognized the corporate and community partners who donated over $15,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Kentucky Association of Health Plans – $100,000

Jim Beam Brands Co. – $50,000

Brown-Forman Corp. – $30,000

River Metals Recycling – $25,000

Rent-A-Center Customers & Co-workers – $25,000

NTS Development Co. – $25,000

Wieland North America Inc. – $15,000

Governor Beshear also recognized the Kentucky Distillers Association, which is hosting a bourbon auction with all proceeds going to the Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund.

“100% of the funds raised from the Kentucky Bourbon Auction will go to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Last time, people not only enjoyed it, but you could tell that they were really giving because they wanted to help,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to all these companies that are really going above and beyond.”

