New York City, NY

Police release brutal video of beatdown that killed NYC cab driver

By Storyful
 3 days ago

One person was arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with the August 13 death of New York City taxi driver Kutin Gyimah, according to a New York Police Department (NYPD) statement released on August 18.

According to a statement from the NYPD, 52-year-old Gyimah was killed after chasing a group of individuals who had attempted to rob him. The NYPD said officers found Gyimah lying on the roadway and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the statement, the NYPD identified the suspect in custody as 20-year-old Austin Amos and said officers are searching for the four other individuals involved in the attack.

Photo: NYPD

According to the NYPD, Amos has been charged with manslaughter in regard to the death of Gyimah.

Released footage provided to Storyful by the NYPD shows the fatal interaction between Gyimah and the group of five individuals. The video shows the group assaulting Gyimah before fleeing and entering a building.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Gyimah’s wife and four children raised more than $130,000 at the time of writing.

The NYPD urged anyone with information to come forward.

Credit: New York City Police Department via Storyful

