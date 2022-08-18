Read full article on original website
Sister Bay food truck ordinance gets hearing, village buildings possibly receive last rites
The Village of Sister Bay wants your voice heard regarding a proposed food truck ordinance. The new ordinance would allow mobile food-vendor courts in the village with up to four trucks per 20,000 square-foot lot. Additional regulations suggested in the ordinance set up rules for signage, seating, and health and safety concerns. It would also require food truck operators to purchase a permit from the village. Since the new ordinance requires changes to the zoning code, a public hearing will be held before the Plan Commission’s discussion and vote during their August 23rd meeting.
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
Nasewaupee to split from Southern Door Fire Department in October 2023
You will see a new fire department formed in Door County beginning next October. The Town of Nasewaupee Board voted Thursday night to split from their agreement with the Southern Door Fire Department, ending a 42-year-old partnership. The feud over representation on the Southern Door Fire Board and the town’s contribution to the department’s budget, which represented nearly three-fourths of its funding, reached a boiling point earlier this year. A motion to split off from the Southern Door Fire Department was raised at the town’s annual meeting in April. When an agreement on either lowering its share or increasing its representation could not be met, Nasewaupee officials began appraising the equipment and the department’s north station, which resides in the town. Nasewaupee will have to pay the Village of Forestville and the towns of Forestville and Clay Banks for the pieces of equipment they choose to purchase at their fair market value as dictated in the Southern Door Fire Department operating agreement. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson calls the decision disappointing but says it was a business decision the town felt it needed to do to have more control over the funding for a fire department. The split will not happen until October 1st, 2023, and Olson adds that residents will receive the same fire protection they have always received and should still feel safe.
Door County group warns Newport State Park could lose ‘dark sky’ status
DOOR COUNTY — A Door County astronomy group is warning that Newport State Park could lose its dark sky status if developers and builders don’t work to curb light pollution on the peninsula. In a full page ad published Aug. 12 in the Door County Pulse, the Door...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
Closure of Dousman Street in Green Bay for railroad crossing repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of a section of Dousman Street in Green Bay. The closure will shut down the area of Dousman Street between North Broadway and North Washington Street and is due to railroad crossing repair.
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
Bigger than yours: Green Bay, Twin Ports both claim to have nation’s largest freshwater estuary – Duluth News Tribune
DULUTH — You could call it a friendly rivalry, but both the Twin Ports and Green Bay make competing claims about the magnificent size of their respective estuaries. In an introduction to a river restoration initiative, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asserts: “At 12,000 acres, the St. Louis Estuary is the largest freshwater estuary in North America and is the headwaters of the Great Lakes.”
Letter to the Editor: Impressive Changes to Fish Creek Tavern
If not already an event, Door County should recognize private individuals or businesses that contribute to the aesthetic beauty of the county. For 2022, I vote for the architectural changes made to the Bayside Tavern in Fish Creek. I’m sure the business was doing just fine without the expense the owners (the MacDonalds) incurred to upgrade the facade. The change is impressive, and the owners deserve recognition. In case you haven’t noticed, perhaps the Peninsula Pulse could publish “before” and “after” pictures.
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract
(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
The arrests behind 'Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger'
The U.S. Marshal's Office deputized local law enforcement to be part of "Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger." It resulted in 268 arrests, which include narcotics, murder and sex offender charges.
