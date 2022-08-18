ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Sister Bay food truck ordinance gets hearing, village buildings possibly receive last rites

The Village of Sister Bay wants your voice heard regarding a proposed food truck ordinance. The new ordinance would allow mobile food-vendor courts in the village with up to four trucks per 20,000 square-foot lot. Additional regulations suggested in the ordinance set up rules for signage, seating, and health and safety concerns. It would also require food truck operators to purchase a permit from the village. Since the new ordinance requires changes to the zoning code, a public hearing will be held before the Plan Commission’s discussion and vote during their August 23rd meeting.
SISTER BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Nasewaupee to split from Southern Door Fire Department in October 2023

You will see a new fire department formed in Door County beginning next October. The Town of Nasewaupee Board voted Thursday night to split from their agreement with the Southern Door Fire Department, ending a 42-year-old partnership. The feud over representation on the Southern Door Fire Board and the town’s contribution to the department’s budget, which represented nearly three-fourths of its funding, reached a boiling point earlier this year. A motion to split off from the Southern Door Fire Department was raised at the town’s annual meeting in April. When an agreement on either lowering its share or increasing its representation could not be met, Nasewaupee officials began appraising the equipment and the department’s north station, which resides in the town. Nasewaupee will have to pay the Village of Forestville and the towns of Forestville and Clay Banks for the pieces of equipment they choose to purchase at their fair market value as dictated in the Southern Door Fire Department operating agreement. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson calls the decision disappointing but says it was a business decision the town felt it needed to do to have more control over the funding for a fire department. The split will not happen until October 1st, 2023, and Olson adds that residents will receive the same fire protection they have always received and should still feel safe.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Closure of Dousman Street in Green Bay for railroad crossing repair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of a section of Dousman Street in Green Bay. The closure will shut down the area of Dousman Street between North Broadway and North Washington Street and is due to railroad crossing repair.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bigger than yours: Green Bay, Twin Ports both claim to have nation’s largest freshwater estuary – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — You could call it a friendly rivalry, but both the Twin Ports and Green Bay make competing claims about the magnificent size of their respective estuaries. In an introduction to a river restoration initiative, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asserts: “At 12,000 acres, the St. Louis Estuary is the largest freshwater estuary in North America and is the headwaters of the Great Lakes.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Impressive Changes to Fish Creek Tavern

If not already an event, Door County should recognize private individuals or businesses that contribute to the aesthetic beauty of the county. For 2022, I vote for the architectural changes made to the Bayside Tavern in Fish Creek. I’m sure the business was doing just fine without the expense the owners (the MacDonalds) incurred to upgrade the facade. The change is impressive, and the owners deserve recognition. In case you haven’t noticed, perhaps the Peninsula Pulse could publish “before” and “after” pictures.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract

(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
MARINETTE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI

