Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost chargers: Fast wireless charging in your car, home, or office
Smartphones have to be charged daily and if you use other accessories like smartwatches and headphones, they require regular charging as well. I have wireless charging products on my nightstand, office desk, and in my car and for the last month I've been testing out a couple of ESR's new HaloLock products with CryoBoost.
ZDNet
Keychron Q8 keyboard review: Alice layout is interesting, but not optimal
It seems like Keychron has been releasing a new mechanical keyboard once a month and after I adopted the big Q5 model with its dedicated number pad and knob, the Keychron Q8 grabbed my attention. I used an ergonomic Microsoft keyboard for years at the office, so I was excited to try out the Q8 with its Alice layout, which isn't technically fully ergonomic, but it is more ergonomic than a standard keyboard.
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
ZDNet
Microsoft: How we unearthed a critical flaw in ChromeOS, and how Google fixed it
ChromeOS is considered secure compared to legacy Windows and MacOS, but Microsoft recently discovered a nasty, remotely exploitable bug in ChromeOS's audio server with a severity score of 9.8 out of 10. ChromeOS is Google's proprietary OS based on the open-source ChromiumOS, which itself is underpinned by Linux. Microsoft security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
The 5 best robot mops: Wash your floors on auto-pilot
The days of the dustpan are over. The arrival of the robot mop combines technology with convenience, meaning that you no longer have to put in that elbow grease in order to have clean floors. However, not all robot mops are created the same. They can be expensive, too, calling...
ZDNet
Android 13's clipboard security protection trips up some apps
With Android 13 now out, some users have found that Google's new clipboard security and privacy protection doesn't play nicely with apps that allowed users to share their Android clipboard data with their desktops. Android 13 introduced a clipboard protection that alerts users when an app access the clipboard, and...
ZDNet
The Echo Show 15 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show is a jack-of-all-trades smart home device. Any one of the models can help you meal plan, create grocery lists, check the latest news, and so much more. Customers who prefer a larger screen that mimics a small TV can take advantage of the Echo Show 15 sale right now. At 24% off, the Echo Show 15 is only $189 today.
ZDNet
They both used Apple AirTags to track their possessions. Only one turned out well
Apple's AirTags have had a short and controversial life. For every good use, there seems one that's very much for the worse -- stalking people, for example. Two recent stories show how, even for the simplest uses, AirTags don't -- by themselves -- necessarily solve the problem. The first may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Save hundreds of dollars on these Roku, Hisense TVs before Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching but this doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the technology sales already live at a number of US retailers. At Best Buy, and others, numerous TV sets are on sale now, including Roku TVs and those manufactured by Hisense. Today's television sets go far...
ZDNet
Get 5 years of access to this easy app builder for just $50
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Did you know that you can create mobile apps without knowing how to code? That's right, all you need is a good app builder. And right now, you can start building both Android and iOS apps with a five-year AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan for only $49.99.
Autosled Launches Voice-Activated Turn By Turn Navigation for Transporters
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Autosled, the modern automotive digital retail logistics marketplace, announced that it has released “turn by turn” GPS navigation for its mobile transporter application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005018/en/ Lee Keshishian, CEO of Autosled (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
The 5 best washers: Plus, the smartest washing machine
A washer is one of the most important appliances you can have in your home. It rids your clothes and linens from dirt while keeping away any harmful materials you may pick up throughout the course of the day. But not just any washer will do. These days, washers are a dime a dozen, and it can be difficult to determine which one is worth the expense for your long-term needs. We can help.
ZDNet
The 5 best car rental apps and services: Get cruising faster
When you need a rental car, you do not always have time to wait. Whether you are weary from travel or have a flight to catch, you likely do not have the time or inclination to wait in a long line for your car rental. That is where car rental...
ZDNet
The Jabra Elite 85t noise-canceling earbuds are $119 off -- a 52% savings
Jabra has discounted its earbuds lines to some of the lowest savings to date. One of the best of the lineup, the Jabra Elite 85t true noise canceling earbudsare included in the discounts with 50% off their original price. Right now, you can get the earbuds for only $110, one of the lowest prices it's ever. hit.
ZDNet
Get a chic lamp with a convenient Qi charger for just $32
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While everyone is thrilled with multi-functional travel accessories, you'll rarely see the trend cross over to home décor. And yet, furnishings offering more than one use can be absolute lifesavers, especially if you have limited living space. For instance, wouldn't it be great to clear the clutter on your bedside table? A wireless charger built into a stylish lamp could certainly make a difference.
ZDNet
Shoot from all the angles with this HD dual-cam mini drone
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Drone tech has made some profound advances in the last few years, and it's not just the military and commercial sectors that are reaping the benefits. So if you've ever wanted to pilot a personal drone yourself, this summer is a great time to start, and not just because the weather is great for flying. Right now, there's a Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone that takes stunning photos even in the hands of beginners, and it's on sale for $74.99.
Comments / 0