Linda Evangelista Admits Face Is Taped Back In British Vogue Cover Shoot

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Linda Evangelista is right back where she belongs — on the cover of a magazine! The supermodel has graced the front of the September issue of British Vogue after stepping away from the spotlight following her $50 million lawsuit against CoolSculpting for allegedly causing her physical injuries and disfigurement.

“I couldn’t live in that pain any longer,” she told the publication of the repercussions of the surgery . “I knew I had to make a change, and the only change was to tell my truth.”

'I FELT SO UGLY': FARRAH ABRAHAM CLAIMS SHE WOKE UP WITH CHIN IMPLANT SHE DIDN'T ASK FOR WHILE UNDERGOING NOSE JOB — AND IT 'SCREWED UP' HER LIFE

“If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself …” she heartbreakingly continued of the botched procedure, “I wouldn’t have taken that risk.”

The brunette beauty held nothing back in the interview, even explaining how her face was taped back for the shoot. "That's not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can't walk around with tape and elastics everywhere. You know what, I'm trying to love myself as I am," she revealed. "But for the photos... Look, for photos I always think we're here to create fantasies. We're creating dreams. I think it's allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do."

The cover girl was one of the top models in the 1990s, often strutting down the runway for brands like Ralph Lauren, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino amongst others. And while she seems ready for a career reemergence, she knows it isn't going to happen at the snap of her fingers.

AGELESS BEAUTY! THE HOTTEST SUPERMODELS OVER 50: CINDY CRAWFORD, NAOMI CAMPBELL & MORE

“I miss my work so much, but honestly, what can I do? It isn’t going to be easy,” Evangelista explained of getting back into the industry. “You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure."

The fashion icon further detailed that she does not like to look at herself in the mirror nor allow anyone to touch her. "It's going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…" the Canadian star dished.

Evangelista went on to admit she even attempted to hide her disfigurement from her son Augustin , 15. "Am I cured mentally? Absolutely not,” she confessed of how she feels about herself now.

As OK! previously reported, upon suing the company for the botched procedure , the 57-year-old penned a note on Instagram about the decision.

"Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years. To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she wrote in part.

