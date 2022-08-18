Two Aggies named to CBS sports’ preseason all-America team

CBS Sports’ College Football staff put to press their 2022 Preseason All-America team. Making the list as a First-Team selection was senior defensive back, Antonio Johnson, and senior wide receiver, Ainias Smith, receiving his selection on special teams as a punt returner. There were no Aggies selected on CBS Sports’ Second-Team list.

For Johnson, the preseason accolades continue to flood in as he was recently named to The Athletic’s Preseason All-America team earlier this week – a strong indication the media believes Johnson is poised to build upon his impressive 2021 campaign. For Smith, his preseason honors as a wide receiver and punt returner prove the media believes his production will only increase in Jimbo’s offense.

The SEC had seven member schools represented on these lists with 18 overall selections (eight to the First-Team).

The preseason countdown continues to tick closer and closer to September 3rd as the Aggies are settled into fall camp with Sam Houston on their mind.