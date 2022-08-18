ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Two Aggies named to CBS sports’ preseason all-America team

By Sean Cunningham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PykhB_0hM7d36f00

CBS Sports’ College Football staff put to press their 2022 Preseason All-America team. Making the list as a First-Team selection was senior defensive back, Antonio Johnson, and senior wide receiver, Ainias Smith, receiving his selection on special teams as a punt returner. There were no Aggies selected on CBS Sports’ Second-Team list.

For Johnson, the preseason accolades continue to flood in as he was recently named to The Athletic’s Preseason All-America team earlier this week – a strong indication the media believes Johnson is poised to build upon his impressive 2021 campaign. For Smith, his preseason honors as a wide receiver and punt returner prove the media believes his production will only increase in Jimbo’s offense.

The SEC had seven member schools represented on these lists with 18 overall selections (eight to the First-Team).

The preseason countdown continues to tick closer and closer to September 3rd as the Aggies are settled into fall camp with Sam Houston on their mind.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he’s rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses wide receiver to transfer portal

The wide receiver room at Arkansas is now lighter after a member of the unit has announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Jaquayln Crawford, who spent one season at Arkansas after signing with Oklahoma out of high school, is on the move again according to a report from Mason Chaote of HawgBeat.com. Crawford signed with Oklahoma as a four-star athlete from Rockdale High School in Texas. He was the No. 8 athlete from the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Texas. Crawford transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2021 season from Oklahoma. He played in three games for the Sooners in two seasons, not recording a catch. During his only season at Arkansas, he caught three passes for 27 total yards. His longest reception was for 19 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 23. Arkansas will have a talented wide receiver unit in 2023, led by Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood and Toledo transfer Matt Landers, as well as returning Razorbacks in Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson. List Arkansas Football Depth Chart: How do the Hogs spread the wealth at WR this season?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson head coach joins Gamecocks

A former Clemson head coach has made the move to Columbia. Seven-year Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee, who was fired back in May, announced his next coaching destination via Twitter on Wednesday. Lee shared that he will be joining the South Carolina Gamecocks program under head coach Mark Kingston as the team’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, replacing first-year assistant coach Chad Caillet. Lee, who was apart of the Gamecock’s coaching staff back in 2003-08 prior to his time at Clemson, joins three of his former Tigers in catcher Jonathan French, outfielder/first baseman Dylan Brewer and right-handed pitcher Ricky Williams, who all announced their intentions to transfer to their former program’s in-state rival earlier this summer. God is good! I am humbled and excited about getting started on this journey! Cannot wait to begin investing in the players, working with our staff, and recruiting future dudes! https://t.co/g5HWXyvoKH — Monte Lee (@CoachMonteLee) August 19, 2022 List Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 1 Andrew Mukuba
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Johnson
Person
Sam Houston
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Escape clause: Cowboys executed most important preseason rule vs Chargers

In a night with many memorable moments for players competing for 53-man roster spots, the team completed its objectives of putting together a better performance than the previous week and eliminating many of their costly penalties. There were many individual standout performances, and that in turn made the total product look much better than it did against the Denver Broncos the previous week.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Aggies#All America#College Football#American Football#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia Bulldogs’ freshman RB Andrew Paul tears ACL in scrimmage

It’s always a bummer when two elite teams meet on the field, but are unable to be at full strength. While injuries are a part of the game of football, it sucks to see even your opponent lose one of their talented players. For the Georgia Bulldogs, true freshman running back Andrew Paul will reportedly be unable to play against the Oregon Ducks after suffering a torn ACL in a scrimmage over the weekend. Of course, Georgia should be fine on offense, as Paul was relatively low on the depth chart as a true freshman. Players like Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Penn State glorification has got to stop

Death, taxes, and Penn State is on the verge of winning the Big Ten, going to the College Football Playoff and maybe more!. The recency bias in college football media never fails to impress. Generally speaking, when a team does good one year, they’re now a formidable force to be reckoned with and in no way are they going to take a step back. If a team is bad, that’s it, it’s over, everybody pack up your things and go home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Chargers' preseason loss to Cowboys

The Chargers lost to the Cowboys, 32-18, Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in the second preseason game. While most of the starters did not play, guys battling for roster spots and roles on special teams did, and hardly anyone did anything to help their stocks. On the first Cowboys’ kickoff return, it went for 98 yards to the end zone by former USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin. On their first punt return, it was taken 72 yards to the house by Turpin. Chargers players failing to get off their blocks, taking poor angles to the football and lackluster tackling were the reasons for their struggles.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions stock report after the 2nd preseason game

The second preseason game saw the Detroit Lions notch their first exhibition victory in a long time, a 27-26 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Saturday’s game followed two days of intense joint practice sessions at the Colts training facility, physical practices that had the feel of something more than just practicing.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Rams' 24-20 loss to Texans: Durant, Williams stand out for LA

The Rams changed things up a bit on offense in their second preseason game, giving John Wolford an opportunity to play – his first extended game action since 2020. He started the night against the Texans and played the first half before giving way to Bryce Perkins for the second half. They combined for 265 yards passing, but neither had a touchdown pass.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy