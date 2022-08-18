ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia’s Best Mexican Restaurant

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater , there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above all the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Taqueria La Oaxaquena in Atlanta as the best of the best in Georgia . Here is what they had to say about it:

Consider the tlayuda a Mexican pizza. This specialty at Taqueria La Oaxaquena is a flat, fluffy tortilla spread with creamy refried beans and topped with shredded lettuce, the meat of your choosing and, of course, a healthy helping of cheese. This taco pizza recipe is an easy copycat if you’re feeling inspired.

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.

