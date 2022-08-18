Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
Related
Bongino argues liberal city voters have 'embraced the suck' of Democratic leadership as crime surges
Host of ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,’ Dan Bongino, questioned why New York City voters continue to elect soft-on-crime, liberal politicians who he argues are the cause of surging crime. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Bongino said the voters have "embraced the suck" and settled for the "decline" of New York City.
New York Democrats ripped over migrant crisis, crime surge: 'Disaster for everybody involved'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul's soft-on-crime bail reform policies on "Fox News Live" Sunday, urging New Yorkers to elect a new governor to begin seeing change in the communities. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is a really terrible situation and should be eye-opening for the people in New...
As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
erienewsnow.com
Bernard Kerik Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former New York police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, who served time in prison for tax fraud and lying to officials. Marriages: Hala (Matli) Kerik (1998-present); Jacqueline Llerena (1983-1992, divorced); Linda Hales (1978-1983, divorced) Children: with Hala Kerik: Celine, Angelina; with Jacqueline Llerena: Joseph. Education:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
wamc.org
Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season
New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
New Jersey Globe
West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race
West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amy DeGise must step down now, let Jersey City move on | Jersey Journal editorial
Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise just doesn’t get it. If anything, her impassioned 4-minute speech at Wednesday night’s council meeting proved that she sees herself as entitled to special treatment – and that it is indeed time for her to step down. DeGise’s remarks focused on...
De Niro’s Building a Massive Astoria Movie Studio Complex, Protesters Call Him Out for Not Using Union Labor
Robert De Niro is currently developing a massive studio complex in Astoria—although he is coming under fire for hiring non-union construction workers to help build it. Around 100 protesters rallied outside the Tribeca Film Center in Lower Manhattan Wednesday to demand the legendary actor only employ unionized workers to construct his new studio complex. The center hosts the Tribeca Film Festival, which De Niro co-founded in 2002.
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
'We can barely put out the paper': NY Daily News Union slams owner over mismanagement, mass exodus
The union that represents reporters at the New York Daily News wrote a long thread attacking the renowned paper’s hedge fund owner Alden Global Capital for driving a mass exodus and compromising quality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC sees spate of attacks on kids in Big Apple's affluent neighborhoods: Police experts weigh in
New York City has had a series of random or unprovoked attacks on children, including in some of the Big Apple’s most affluent neighborhoods as police and parents prepare to send children back to school early next month. Kids have fallen victim to such attacks on New York City...
NYPD officer accused of spying for China to stand federal trial next month after release on $2M bond
A New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance by the Department of Defense will stand federal trial in Brooklyn next month on charges alleging that he had been spying on behalf of the Chinese government for years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
NYC sucker-punch suspect back at Rikers Island after release on no bail for downgraded attempted murder
The New York City suspect let back onto the streets following a caught-on-camera sucker punch knockout attack was returned to Rikers Island on Saturday amid public outcry over his initial release. Bui Van Phu, a 55-year-old homeless convicted sex offender, had been released without bail on Thursday. He was initially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD issues emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license
NEW YORK - The NYPD has just issued emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive handgun laws, which required a good reason to carry. Applicants will have to show they understand how to use a gun, and how they will safeguard it when not in use, among other things. The new rules take effect Sept. 1, and apply to new and existing applications for a permit.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
On this day in history, August 22, 1776, the British invade Brooklyn by sea
The British army and navy, in a stunning display of global force projection and military logistics, invaded Brooklyn by sea and launched the defeat of George Washington's army in New York City on this day in history, August 22, 1776. "A naval spectacle of more than 90 vessels filled the...
New law requires NY museums to acknowledge art stolen under Nazis
New York museums are now required to post a notice with the display of any art stolen during the Nazi era in Europe. The new state law passed this month is part of a "legislative package to honor and support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural and financial institutions," a news release says.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1