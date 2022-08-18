ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
erienewsnow.com

Bernard Kerik Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former New York police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, who served time in prison for tax fraud and lying to officials. Marriages: Hala (Matli) Kerik (1998-present); Jacqueline Llerena (1983-1992, divorced); Linda Hales (1978-1983, divorced) Children: with Hala Kerik: Celine, Angelina; with Jacqueline Llerena: Joseph. Education:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
wamc.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race

West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Bill Hemmer
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Dana Perino
Queens Post

De Niro’s Building a Massive Astoria Movie Studio Complex, Protesters Call Him Out for Not Using Union Labor

Robert De Niro is currently developing a massive studio complex in Astoria—although he is coming under fire for hiring non-union construction workers to help build it. Around 100 protesters rallied outside the Tribeca Film Center in Lower Manhattan Wednesday to demand the legendary actor only employ unionized workers to construct his new studio complex. The center hosts the Tribeca Film Festival, which De Niro co-founded in 2002.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#House#American#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

NYPD issues emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license

NEW YORK - The NYPD has just issued emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive handgun laws, which required a good reason to carry. Applicants will have to show they understand how to use a gun, and how they will safeguard it when not in use, among other things. The new rules take effect Sept. 1, and apply to new and existing applications for a permit. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy