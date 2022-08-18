NEW YORK - The NYPD has just issued emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive handgun laws, which required a good reason to carry. Applicants will have to show they understand how to use a gun, and how they will safeguard it when not in use, among other things. The new rules take effect Sept. 1, and apply to new and existing applications for a permit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO