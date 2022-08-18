ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church

A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 26-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
CBS News

Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Philly Birthday Party
NBC Philadelphia

7-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired Into Home

Philadelphia Police said a 7-year-old kid was shot inside a home in northwest Philadelphia Saturday night. Police say the kid received a gunshot wound to the right leg after shots were fired into a residence on the 209 block of E Collom St., at around 9:25 p.m. the child was...
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
WHYY

Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges

A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and...
