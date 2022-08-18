Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church
A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 26-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 more injured in shootings
2 people are dead, and 4 more were injured after becoming the latest victims of gun violence across the city.
CBS News
Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
Overnight shootings in Philly leave 2 dead, 4 injured: report
Gun violence in Philadelphia during the early hours of Sunday killed two people and injured four, police said. In the southwest part of the city, a man was shot and killed on Bellford Street near Elmwood Avenue. Police said they found the man shot in the head just after midnight,...
Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
Police searching for person who allegedly set American flag on fire in Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a person accused of setting an American flag on fire. The flag was hanging outside a home around 4 a.m. Thursday on the city's south side when the arson was caught on camera, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. Police have not provided a possible motive or...
Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
fox29.com
Hunting Park double shooting kills woman, critically injures male victim, officials say
HUNTING PARK - A woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hunting Park. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3:45, near West Wingohocking and North 11th Streets, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the...
NBC Philadelphia
7-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired Into Home
Philadelphia Police said a 7-year-old kid was shot inside a home in northwest Philadelphia Saturday night. Police say the kid received a gunshot wound to the right leg after shots were fired into a residence on the 209 block of E Collom St., at around 9:25 p.m. the child was...
7-year-old boy shot while playing video games inside Philadelphia home: Police
Philadelphia police say a young boy was shot while he was playing video games inside a home Saturday night.
fox29.com
Man suffers critical injuries after he is shot in the back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - The bloodshed in Philadelphia continued Sunday afternoon as a 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries after a shooting in Wissinoming. Officials said 15th District officers were called to the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue about 12:30 Sunday afternoon, for the report of a person with a gun. Responding officers...
Who killed Charles "Chuckie" Maude III? $50,000 reward offered for info in case
The pain felt by Charles "Chuckie" Maude III's family is still fresh even more than a year after his death.
4 teens shot during North Philadelphia birthday party
Police chased the suspects on foot after four teenagers were shot during a 17th birthday party in North Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: 8 people involved in fight that erupted into shooting on street in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - A fight turned shooting left one person injured in Chinatown Saturday morning. Police say two men were walking down 10th Street around 5 a.m. when they got into an altercation with five other men and a woman. One of the five men reportedly fired multiple shots hitting one...
Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured
Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night that injured five people.
2 injured after crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A crash on Broad Street left two people injured early Saturday morning.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges
A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and...
Man found dead in car in Germantown, 21-year-old shooting victim questioned as person of interest
Investigators are questioning a 21-year-old shooting victim who showed up a short time later at Temple University Hospital.
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
