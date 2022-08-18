Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail. The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on...
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Cleard: Botetourt Co. crash causes delays along I-81S Saturday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Botetourt County crash along I-81S is causing two miles of delays Saturday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 168, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WSET
Texas man dead after SUV overturns in Bedford County: VSP
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County on Thursday. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in the county. They said a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling...
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter. After being involved in a serious crash in July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post. This comes after the...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
WSLS
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
WSET
'Move Over:' Roanoke Co. Officers give reminder after responding to car fire on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has a reminder for all drivers after they responded to a car fire on Interstate 81 on Thursday. "Please remember that when you see flashing lights on the side of the road to please slow down and move over!!," the department wrote on Facebook.
altavistajournal.com
Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft
~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. leaders dedicate, rename bridges in Hurt, Chatham for fallen troopers
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — Bridges in Pittsylvania County were dedicated to two fallen Virginia State Police troopers on Friday in Chatham. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt was renamed after Trooper Henry Brooks, Jr. The Route 57 Bridge in Chatham was renamed after Trooper Henry Noel Harmon. Both troopers died after being injured in the line of duty.
WSET
Campbell Co. Sheriffs Office discusses pay, compensation with Gov. Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office met with Governor Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier on Friday. The sheriff's office said they all met at the Capitol in Richmond. Sheriff Whit Clark and other members of the Virginia Law Enforcement...
WSET
Discarded smoking materials caused fire that injured one on Tazewell Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department has released an update on a Wednesday fire on Tazewell Avenue that injured one person. On Friday, the department said the fire was determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. They said damages to the home are estimated to be $33,000.
