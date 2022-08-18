ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail. The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Texas man dead after SUV overturns in Bedford County: VSP

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County on Thursday. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in the county. They said a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft

~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Discarded smoking materials caused fire that injured one on Tazewell Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department has released an update on a Wednesday fire on Tazewell Avenue that injured one person. On Friday, the department said the fire was determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. They said damages to the home are estimated to be $33,000.
ROANOKE, VA

