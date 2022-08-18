Read full article on original website
Related
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute
The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
Turnto10.com
Rain likely to start the week ahead, much needed in the Severe to Extreme Drought
Pop up thunderstorms in Northern Rhode Island, parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts too, brought heavy downpours Saturday afternoon August 20th, but they were isolated, not widespread. One weather-watcher report in Burrillville clocked 2.25" of rain locally. But, since those storms were not across the entire area, it's not enough to east the current Severe to Extreme Drought in Southern New England, as we're pressing in on a nearly 2 inch rainfall deficit for the month, and nearly 6" below average for the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
Drought continues to worsen across Connecticut, especially in eastern counties
Connecticut’s drought is getting worse. State officials on Thursday declared a stage 3 drought level — moderate drought — for New London and Windham counties in eastern Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont made the stage 3 announcement based on a recommendation from the state’s interagency drought workgroup, which...
Cloudy Sunday for Connecticut; steady rain returns Monday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says this weekend will be warm and humid before rain returns Monday.
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say
A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Connecticut farm feeling impacts of drought
BROOKLYN, Conn. — Drought conditions are getting more severe in Connecticut as the summer goes on. Eastern Connecticut is in an extreme drought and the rest of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Gov. Ned Lamont declared a stage three drought for New London and Windham counties.
Four Community Colleges, Current 12-College CT System, Among Best in Nation
It is what some may describe as a strong finish. In their final year as individual institutions, four of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges have been named among the 20 Top Community Colleges in the nation.
Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
Eyewitness News
Conn. drought impacts fall foliage, causes delay in leaves changing color
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Fall is just around the corner in Connecticut, but the foliage may take a little longer this year. According to foliage expert Jim Salge, the foliage in southern New England will be brief, bright, and late. The drought is causing the leaves to dry out which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A look at the last time an incumbent governor was defeated
(WTNH) – This year, Connecticut has a gubernatorial election, which will be a rematch of 2018. Bob Stefanowski is taking on the incumbent, Ned Lamont. History says it’s hard to defeat an incumbent governor in Connecticut. In fact, the last time a sitting governor was voted out of office was in 1954, almost 70 years ago.
Register Citizen
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say
After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in 17 towns, cities in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Officials reported Thursday that mosquitoes found in 17 Connecticut towns and cities have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), and they said they expect more to come. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) reports infected mosquitos in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford,...
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2