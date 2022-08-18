ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NECN

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute

The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Register Citizen

Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Rain likely to start the week ahead, much needed in the Severe to Extreme Drought

Pop up thunderstorms in Northern Rhode Island, parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts too, brought heavy downpours Saturday afternoon August 20th, but they were isolated, not widespread. One weather-watcher report in Burrillville clocked 2.25" of rain locally. But, since those storms were not across the entire area, it's not enough to east the current Severe to Extreme Drought in Southern New England, as we're pressing in on a nearly 2 inch rainfall deficit for the month, and nearly 6" below average for the year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say

A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
NEW CANAAN, CT
FOX 61

Eastern Connecticut farm feeling impacts of drought

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Drought conditions are getting more severe in Connecticut as the summer goes on. Eastern Connecticut is in an extreme drought and the rest of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. Gov. Ned Lamont declared a stage three drought for New London and Windham counties.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say

After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
CONNECTICUT STATE
