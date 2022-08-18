ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Derrick Andrews
3d ago

Baltimore we have to get some peace and respect for each other, let's get real and talk to each other about the situation that we have and learn to reason with each other.. Killing each other isn't the answer and not cool or slick...All the 'lifers',I know said the same thing about their situation,I wish I could change my mind and not take his life." think about that.... Peace and blessings family.

foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the foot last night in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Shot-Spotter alert led police to a man who had been shot in the foot, according to the Baltimore City Police department. Police responded to an alert in the 1000 block of North Milton Avenue just before 9:30 last night. When they arrived, the found the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between the 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, an individual made entry into a garage in the 7900-block of Bridge Avenue in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked door and stole tools.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man crashes into pole after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore City Police officers are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a 46-year-old man. Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Northern Pkwy around 11:52 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and car crash. Investigators determined a vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver had been shot.The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he died a short time later. The victim has not been identified yet, pending next of kin notification.Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday

BALTIMORE -- An unidentified man was shot and killed early Saturday in Carrollton Ridge, police said.Police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street about 12:39 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in an alley adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street. The man had been shot.He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl

BALTIMORE --  A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

All eyes on Federal Hill after violence last weekend

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — After violence and chaos erupted in Federal Hill last weekend many are hoping this weekend isn’t a repeat. Video from last weekend on Charles Street shows a brawl spilling into the streets and dozens of people blocking traffic. “What is going on and what you’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore City Police identify non-verbal boy with autism

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a non-verbal boy with autism. The boy was found at around 6:23 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Griffis Avenue. Police say the boy looks to be 6 or 7- years-old, appears to be...
BALTIMORE, MD

