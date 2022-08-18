Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
cbs17
Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture
A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WSET
Texas man dead after SUV overturns in Bedford County: VSP
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County on Thursday. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in the county. They said a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling...
WSET
LPD thanks officer for quick action, arrest of malicious wounding suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is thanking one of their own for helping to quickly arrest a suspect. The department shared a message of gratitude on Facebook Friday. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers were dispatched to the scene of a malicious wounding where the suspect...
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail. The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on...
WSET
Lynchburg man wanted, facing felony assault and battery on law enforcement charge
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg man is wanted in Campbell County on a number of charges, including felony assault and battery on law enforcement. On Friday, The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36, is wanted for the following charges:. One Felony count Assault and...
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
WSET
Suspect wanted in Danville drive-by shooting incidents arrested, vehicle recovered
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has an update on a series of shooting incidents reported on Monday. The department said the initial named suspect, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith, was found on Tuesday evening by investigators. Smith was arrested for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
WSLS
Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter. After being involved in a serious crash in July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post. This comes after the...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. leaders dedicate, rename bridges in Hurt, Chatham for fallen troopers
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — Bridges in Pittsylvania County were dedicated to two fallen Virginia State Police troopers on Friday in Chatham. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt was renamed after Trooper Henry Brooks, Jr. The Route 57 Bridge in Chatham was renamed after Trooper Henry Noel Harmon. Both troopers died after being injured in the line of duty.
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
WSET
Campbell Co. Sheriffs Office discusses pay, compensation with Gov. Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office met with Governor Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier on Friday. The sheriff's office said they all met at the Capitol in Richmond. Sheriff Whit Clark and other members of the Virginia Law Enforcement...
Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
Police arrest teen, find suspect vehicle following separate Danville shootings
UPDATE 11:24 a.m. (8/17/22): A wanted teenage boy has been taken into custody, along with a suspect vehicle, following two separate shootings that took place in Danville Monday evening, but police say they believe there are other suspects involved. According to the Danville Police Department, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith was arrested during the evening hours […]
WRAL
Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
whee.net
Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man
An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man. Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.
