South Boston, VA

cbs17

Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture

A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
WILMINGTON, NC
wfirnews.com

WSET

WSLS

WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
WSET

Suspect wanted in Danville drive-by shooting incidents arrested, vehicle recovered

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has an update on a series of shooting incidents reported on Monday. The department said the initial named suspect, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith, was found on Tuesday evening by investigators. Smith was arrested for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia

(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Police arrest teen, find suspect vehicle following separate Danville shootings

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. (8/17/22): A wanted teenage boy has been taken into custody, along with a suspect vehicle, following two separate shootings that took place in Danville Monday evening, but police say they believe there are other suspects involved. According to the Danville Police Department, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith was arrested during the evening hours […]
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL

Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
DURHAM, NC
whee.net

Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man

An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man. Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.
AXTON, VA

