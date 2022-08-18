Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
PCCUA recognizes employees for years of service
Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas recently recognized several employees for their completed years of service during a college district meeting in Helena welcoming employees back for the new academic year. Those recognized were Janice Smith, 35 years; David Hartsell, 30 years; Monica Quattlebaum, Raymond Willie, Antonio Dixon,...
Arkansas teachers work to get classrooms ready as inflation soars
Teachers at Wakefield Elementary are putting the final touches on their classrooms before students hit the halls next week, all amid inflation.
NHSBA hosted Back to School Bash for students to promote youth basketball league
REDFIELD, Ark. — The National High School Basketball Association's (NHSBA) Arkansas Chapter hosted a Back to School Bash this afternoon in Redfield to help drum up interest in their youth basketball league. Organizers of the event said that kids from all across the state, including Pine Bluff, Little Rock,...
Gould unveils street sign in honor of beloved community member
A ceremony was held Saturday morning to honor a dedicated member of a Lincoln County community.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart native Mark Lambert named State Affairs Director at Arkansas Farm Bureau
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced Mark Lambert has been named Director of State Affairs in the Public Affairs & Government Relations department. Lambert previously worked in Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Commodity & Regulatory Affairs department as a Director of Commodity Activities and Economics. Lambert has...
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
tri-statedefender.com
Black Seeds Urban Farms grew from a hobby into a passion
Bobby and Derravia Rich turned a passion for gardening into a mission to provide freshly grown produce to their community. The couple created Black Seeds Urban Farms to accomplish their mission. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a significant part of this couple’s life. Bobby Rich began...
KATV
Simmons Bank Arena speaks on no longer hosting graduation ceremonies, citing shootings
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that they will no longer host graduation ceremonies at their venue. For years, the area has been known to house the graduation commencements of many Central Arkansas high schools and colleges. Michael Marion, general manager at Simmons...
Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team that shares his same vision. Steve Mulroy’s new members representing his transition team are:. Commissioner Van Turner, Transition Team Chair; Shelby County Commission, District 12; President, NAACP Memphis Branch. Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee State Senate,...
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
“It’s frustrating”: Memphis diabetic mother waits on home warranty company to fix refrigerator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — June Lee said she first noticed a water leak in her kitchen in early July. “When I opened up the freezer, everything was melted,” she said. “I threw away about $400 or $500 worth of food. This refrigerator was full.”. The single mother called...
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
actionnews5.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
6-year-old Horn Lake boy goes viral for back-to-school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Talk about being excited to go back to school. Six-year-old Preston Jones of Horn Lake has gone viral. He was so happy for the first day of school at Horn Lake Elementary he had to dance. But, it was a video of Preston on TikTok which really brought the spotlight to the Mississippi native.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
