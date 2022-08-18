ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

PCCUA recognizes employees for years of service

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas recently recognized several employees for their completed years of service during a college district meeting in Helena welcoming employees back for the new academic year. Those recognized were Janice Smith, 35 years; David Hartsell, 30 years; Monica Quattlebaum, Raymond Willie, Antonio Dixon,...
HELENA, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart native Mark Lambert named State Affairs Director at Arkansas Farm Bureau

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced Mark Lambert has been named Director of State Affairs in the Public Affairs & Government Relations department. Lambert previously worked in Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Commodity & Regulatory Affairs department as a Director of Commodity Activities and Economics. Lambert has...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tri-statedefender.com

Black Seeds Urban Farms grew from a hobby into a passion

Bobby and Derravia Rich turned a passion for gardening into a mission to provide freshly grown produce to their community. The couple created Black Seeds Urban Farms to accomplish their mission. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a significant part of this couple’s life. Bobby Rich began...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team that shares his same vision. Steve Mulroy’s new members representing his transition team are:. Commissioner Van Turner, Transition Team Chair; Shelby County Commission, District 12; President, NAACP Memphis Branch. Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee State Senate,...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up

Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
actionnews5.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
IMBODEN, AR
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS

