Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Editorial | Preservation key to Ag Reserve future
Palm Beach County commissioners will cast votes that will change the Ag Reserve, a 22,000-plus-acre site west of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach that voters sanctioned in 1999 with a $150 million bond for preservation. A lot has changed since then, as the demands of new housing and businesses encroach on the Ag Reserve.
floridapolitics.com
Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat
Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI
Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign
Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
WPTV
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three Palm Beach County men who voted in the 2020 elections appeared in court Friday to face charges of voter fraud. Less than a week before Tuesday’s primary elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 individuals for similar charges in our state on Thursday.
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
In relation to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up day by day. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, proprietor of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Delicacies in Pembroke Pines, is anticipated to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (the place Dealer Joe’s is positioned). Prospects will be capable to select from proteins, in addition to vegetarian and vegan choices, to construct their bowls, pitas and salads. 1530 N. Federal Freeway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-3777; MazzaKitchen.com.
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach
The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Helping Hands Solicits Help from the Community During September’s Hunger Action Month
During September’s Hunger Action Month, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has several ways that community members can help feed local families who are food insecure. The public can get involved by donating non-perishable items, volunteering, and contributing needed funds. Feeding America projects that over 181,000 Palm Beach County residents are...
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair
SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
FREE Catalytic Converter Etching Event Being Hosted By PBSO
There's been a recent trend of the devices being stolen right off of cars throughout Palm Beach County and law enforcement recommends having the vehicle's VIN number etched on them to help in their recovery.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet
There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
