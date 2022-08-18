In relation to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up day by day. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, proprietor of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Delicacies in Pembroke Pines, is anticipated to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (the place Dealer Joe’s is positioned). Prospects will be capable to select from proteins, in addition to vegetarian and vegan choices, to construct their bowls, pitas and salads. 1530 N. Federal Freeway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-3777; MazzaKitchen.com.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO