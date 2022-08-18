Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation
A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
sent-trib.com
Shooting straight: Smith has spent her life professionalizing bail bonds industry
ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.
2 ex Ohio-fraternity members get 6 weeks in jail for hazing death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year. The two men were both acquitted in May of more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide — in […]
13abc.com
Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing two Felonious Assault charges after a shooting Saturday night. Around 2:00 AM Sunday morning, police were called to the scene on Avondale near Brown Avenue for reports of a person shot. According to court documents, Jermaine Jackson shot Terrence Turner multiple...
sent-trib.com
Rossford man sentenced to prison for rape
A Rossford man found guilty by a jury of three counts of rape is going to prison. Stephen Coker Jr., 61, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He continued to maintain his innocence and plans to appeal his sentence. A jury in July...
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
13abc.com
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday, according to police. The man entered the bank around 11:46 a.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said. Investigators said he took off with an “undetermined amount of cash.”
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
fcnews.org
Grand Jury indicts Harris
A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
sent-trib.com
Attorneys for Perrysburg boys ask for fairness: 'Children are not convicted felons'
PERRYSBURG – The attorneys for two boys initially charged with rape said that amended charges were agreed to and inaccurate stories are being told in the community. “Neither child entered a plea of guilty,” said an emailed statement from Jon Paul Rion, of Rion, Rion & Rion, and Eric Long, Friedman & Nemecek LLC.
Police searching for missing 79-year-old Galion man
GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old Crawford County man who was reported missing on Sunday. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. Bucher has dementia and police are concerned for his safety. Bucher is described...
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
sent-trib.com
BG man, trying to break up fight, sprayed with chemicals; woman arrested
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley. It happened just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word...
13abc.com
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo
LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of an intoxicated man assaulting a family member Wednesday, around 10:43 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. David Levesque, 27, Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Wood County jail. Levesque and a family member reportedly started arguing about cleaning the apartment, then Levesque allegedly struck the family member in the face with an open hand. The family member told police this wasn’t the first time being assaulted by Levesque.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
