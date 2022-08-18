ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.

ROSSFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO