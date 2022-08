Phyllis Marie Honea, age 70, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Nashville. She was born on Sept. 5, 1951 in Texarkana, Ark., to the late Floyd Watson Clark, Sr., and Anita Pearl Marshall. Phyllis was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. She loved...

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO