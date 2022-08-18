ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022

Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight

If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow

Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cape May received high marks in a recent national poll.

The Victorian resort was voted among the Most Welcoming Places in the United States according to Booking.com, which recently released its 2022 list. These awards are based on travelers’ reviews on Booking.com, along with the amount of awarded accommodations in each city, and recognize everything from excellence in staffing to cleanliness to safety—notable achievements during a challenging time frame.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

