J&R Collision Centers Adds Neighboring Location With Acquisition Of Walk’s Auto Body, INC.

Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit #40 HR Committee to Meet Monday
The Effingham Unit #40 HR Committee is set to meet on Monday at 5:00pm. Pledge of Allegiance/Call to order Regular Meeting/Roll Call. Closed Session (if needed) – The appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the District. Return to Open Session. Approval of Closed Session...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Department
34 year old, Steven L Bailey, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for aggravated battery. 37 year old, Christopher A Baker, of Newton was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. Baker posted bond.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 2 COVID-Related Deaths
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces the COVID-related deaths of two county residents, the individuals were in their 80s and 90s; one was unvaccinated and the other had only received one dose of vaccine. ECHD also announces 81 new cases were reported from Friday, August 12 through Thursday, August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Corey J. Fellows of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Corey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Shawn C. Clayton of Cassville, MO for driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, operating...
Effingham Radio
Community Comes Out To Effingham High School New Turf Dedication
On Friday night the community gather at Effingham High School’s new sports complex and officially welcomed the new turf field of Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium. As several coaches, students, sports backers and donor spoke to the crowd it was Effingham High School Head Soccer Coach Logan Arney who said it best.
Comments / 0