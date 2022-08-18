ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

Crypto Liquidations Surge, Ethereum Loses $1,550 Price Level

After a strong recovery during the first half of August, crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum witnessed a substantial price correction during the last week. Bitcoin lost more than 12% of its value and dipped below $21,000 on Monday. Ethereum, on the other hand, saw a correction of nearly 18%...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Top Talent from Traditional Finance Is Shifting to Crypto

Despite the BTC sell-off and a significant drop in total value locked (TVL), talent is migrating from traditional finance to the crypto space. Among the most notable names that are Katia Babbar and William McGhee. Babbar is the former Managing Director as well as Head of Electronic FX trading at...
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

FTX US among Platforms Warned by US FDIC for Misleading Statements

The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued cease and desist letters to five crypto-related companies, including FTX US, and their directors and officers for “making false and misleading statements about FDIC deposit insurance.”. Apart from the popular crypto exchange FTX US, the other crypto platforms, to receive...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transact#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy