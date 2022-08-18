Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Crypto Liquidations Surge, Ethereum Loses $1,550 Price Level
After a strong recovery during the first half of August, crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum witnessed a substantial price correction during the last week. Bitcoin lost more than 12% of its value and dipped below $21,000 on Monday. Ethereum, on the other hand, saw a correction of nearly 18%...
financemagnates.com
Top Talent from Traditional Finance Is Shifting to Crypto
Despite the BTC sell-off and a significant drop in total value locked (TVL), talent is migrating from traditional finance to the crypto space. Among the most notable names that are Katia Babbar and William McGhee. Babbar is the former Managing Director as well as Head of Electronic FX trading at...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
financemagnates.com
FTX US among Platforms Warned by US FDIC for Misleading Statements
The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued cease and desist letters to five crypto-related companies, including FTX US, and their directors and officers for “making false and misleading statements about FDIC deposit insurance.”. Apart from the popular crypto exchange FTX US, the other crypto platforms, to receive...
11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
As Mexico stalls major solar projects, companies turn to smaller workarounds
MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - With alternative energy projects stalled in Mexico due to controversial energy reforms, companies are increasingly turning to smaller-scale renewable options that allow businesses to cut carbon emissions while dodging fights with Mexican regulators.
Coffee prices on the rise amid weather-related crop issues in Brazil
The world's leading coffee producer, Brazil, experienced extreme weather that has impacted supply and thus driving up cost, analysts found.
Cuban entrepreneurs hope for room to grow as the government ponders reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba’s fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez’s Havana-based dried fruit business.
Oil steady as tight market competes with recession fears
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices were largely steady on Monday as a relatively tight global supply picture competed with fears of a recession and a rising dollar. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $96.38 a barrel by 1105 GMT.
