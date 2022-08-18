ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Hagerstown ready to play its second game of Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will take the field Monday afternoon for its second game of the Little League World Series. They’re scheduled to play at 3 p.m. on ESPN, weather permitting. The team, which won the Great Lakes Region to advance to the LLWS, topped Iowa 8-7 in dramatic fashion to stay on the winner’s […]
