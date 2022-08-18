Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Martin Geheran, 97, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Martin Geheran, 97, formerly of Worcester and Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at American House in Keene, New Hampshire. He leaves his son, Martin J. Geheran and his wife, Carolyn, of Swanzey, NH; his granddaughter, Anne C. Geheran, of Waltham, MA; and his grandson, Thomas M. Geheran and his wife, Grace, of San Diego, CA. He also leaves his nephew, Patrick T. Butler, of Lawrence, KS and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Martin was predeceased by his wife, Cecelia E. (Doherty) Geheran, in 1988, and by his second wife, Ellen (Early) Geheran, in 2019. He was also predeceased by his sister, Frances M. Butler, and his nephew, Daniel M. Butler.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson charity motorcycle ride, BBQ slated for Sept. 11
HUDSON – Memories of a Hudson boy are kept alive as his family prepares for the 12th Riding for Sherry’s House and Why Me. The motorcycle ride is organized by Lenore and John Musorofiti in memory of their step-grandson Nicky Cremins, who died at age 8 of bone cancer in 2001.
communityadvocate.com
Jane O’Toole reflects on becoming Applefest grand marshal
NORTHBOROUGH – Jane O’Toole was stunned when she learned that she would be the grand marshal of Applefest. “[Michelle Gillespie] called, and I thought, ‘This cannot be real,’” she said. With Applefest scheduled to take place from Sept. 15 to 18, O’Toole said it will...
communityadvocate.com
Photo shows Shrewsbury’s old police station
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Police Department will soon be moving into a brand-new building, which is currently under construction just next to the existing department facility. The new building, which is a large structure, is quite a contrast to when the Police Department shared quarters with the Fire Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Lobster rolls galore at ‘Lobstahpaloozah’ at Senior Center
A “Lobstahpaloozah,” featuring lunch and a show, was held recently at the Marlborough Senior Center. With the lazy, hazy days of summer upon us, local seniors celebrated with lobster rolls and live music. Kennedy’s Market made the lobster rolls and served them with coleslaw and potato chips.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert
MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
communityadvocate.com
Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project
WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
communityadvocate.com
Park Central 40B project in Southborough revised
SOUTHBOROUGH – A proposed 40B project could see 200 units of housing built on 17.38 acres off Flagg Road, Park Central Drive and Blackthorn Drive in Southborough. The proposed development, called the Residences at Park Central, would qualify as 40B because 50 of the 200 units would be affordable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Jersey Mike’s opens new location in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Jersey Mike’s Subs continues to expand in central Massachusetts. Franchisee Tyler Tombs and his management team of Dianna Faias, Ariana Loader and Erin Donahue, opened their second location in Westborough on June 22. Started at the Jersey Shore in 1956, Jersey Mike’s serves authentic East Coast-style...
communityadvocate.com
Gas main break on Main Street in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Crews are currently responding to a natural gas main break on Main Street near the railroad crossing. A photo shared by the Southborough Fire Department showed firefighter crews in front of Mauro’s Village Cafe and Southborough House of Pizza. Eversource is currently responding to the scene.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury 10-year-old wins gold medals at World Karate Championships
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury has a new karate champion in its ranks after 10-year-old Grace Hemenway won two gold medals at the 2022 WUKF World Karate Championships in July at Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hemenway won medals for both kumite and kata, the latter of which involves choreographed martial arts motions.
communityadvocate.com
Excavator strikes natural gas line in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Crews responded to a natural gas main break on Main Street near the railroad crossing. “During a construction project here on Main Street [in] downtown Southborough, an excavator struck a high-pressure natural gas line,” said Fire Chief Steven Achilles. It was reported to the fire department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communityadvocate.com
Evangelidis announces campaign for re-election as Worcester County Sheriff
WEST BOYLSTON – Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis has formally announced that he is running for re-election as Worcester County Sheriff during a campaign kick-off event at Wachusett Country Club on June 23. During his tenure as sheriff, Evangelidis was the first and only sheriff in Massachusetts to prohibit...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson High School teacher tapped for leadership fellowship
HUDSON – A Hudson High School teacher has been selected as one of 12 Massachusetts middle and high school teachers to enter a two-year fellowship to develop leadership skills. Caitlin Bradford, who teaches social studies at Hudson High, was selected by the nonprofits Barr Foundation and Springpoint as part...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson High personnel holds meetings to discuss student discipline
HUDSON – Hudson High School staff are working to develop new protocols and processes regarding student discipline. This comes after a letter signed by more than 200 Hudson High students last school year who said that the administration’s response to vandalism, student violence and disrespect of teachers at the school needs to be stronger.
Comments / 0