– Martin Geheran, 97, formerly of Worcester and Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at American House in Keene, New Hampshire. He leaves his son, Martin J. Geheran and his wife, Carolyn, of Swanzey, NH; his granddaughter, Anne C. Geheran, of Waltham, MA; and his grandson, Thomas M. Geheran and his wife, Grace, of San Diego, CA. He also leaves his nephew, Patrick T. Butler, of Lawrence, KS and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Martin was predeceased by his wife, Cecelia E. (Doherty) Geheran, in 1988, and by his second wife, Ellen (Early) Geheran, in 2019. He was also predeceased by his sister, Frances M. Butler, and his nephew, Daniel M. Butler.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO