Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks

By Melissa Espana, Dana Rebik
WGN News
 3 days ago

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge.

Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and then taken to a Cook County courthouse for a bond hearing.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability posted on Twitter on July 5 saying they were aware of a video published on TMZ on July 1 showing a man, later identified as an off-duty officer, with his knee on a teen’s back as the boy is lying facedown on the sidewalk in front of the Starbucks at 100 S. Northwest Hwy.

Drew Peterson loses appeal to have police pension reinstated

Nicole Nieves on Facebook shared the video of Vitellaro kneeling on the back of her 14-year-old son, Josh, as the teen’s friends yelled at the officer to get off.

Nieves says her son was moving what appeared to be an abandoned bike out of the way. The sergeant accused Josh of trying to steal that bike which belonged to the officer’s son. Nieves said her son had his own bike with him.

Nieves, who is Puerto Rican, said the sergeant racially profiled her son because of his skin tone. She plans to file a formal complaint.

“We’ve talked to our 3 Puerto Rican boys about this moment for years—but you can’t emotionally prepare for this happening to your own child… then it does,” Nieves said in her Facebook post. “We can’t possibly put into words how we’re feeling—disgust, anger, frustration, outrage, fear, sadness.”

The Chicago Police Department said Vitellaro, a 22-year veteran, was relieved of police powers on Wednesday.

In response, Nieves said, “There is absolutely  no room in our community for this unnecessary aggression towards any children at all and we’re so grateful for today’s progress towards accountability and justice.”

Comments / 50

No Sugar-coating
3d ago

Police always have the best explanations for confrontations. It's the videos that never cooperates.

Reply(2)
22
Robert Gallagher
3d ago

Wow who does this kid's mom know? This is unheard of that they would charge the police officer so quickly and with the proper crimes that he committed,,, She must be friends of a high-ranking political figure like a senator or somebody in order to get something like this done.. Don't get me wrong I think this is great news.. However attempting to get the state's attorney to do anything to stop aggressive police officers is about as difficult as finding a hens tooth. I mean crimes committed by police is so common and so rampant in a all the police departments in America that when you finally do fine some police officer who gets charged they're usually found not guilty it's very difficult to get Justice served against the police officer in the USA,,, nearly impossible in many cases... There's lots of videos out there of police officers,, in the USA., abusing people.😎

Reply(5)
8
David M. Flores
3d ago

I'm all about my blue family but in Park Ridge if you're not blonde hair blue eyed or similar, things like this will never stop, it's good it was caught on tape but this is only one of thousands of incidences. I grew up in neighboring Norridge and I never play the race card but I'm also not naive and I know it happens all the time and definitely did when I was growing up in the area in the 80's and 90's, It only happened to me once as I rode my bike out out of my driveway but once I mentioned my neighbors were police officers and said their names, the cop pulled away :/

Reply(1)
3
 

WGN News

WGN News

