Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home.

A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.

The buyers are Matthew Haiker, co-owner of IT management and consulting firm Q Consulting, and McKinsey Niehaus, the company's vice-president of business development.

Hennepin County property records show that the Edina home was previously bought by the Zuckers in August 2020 for $3.095 million.

Prior to this, the Business Journals notes that the property was bought in 2017, with the previous house demolished and a new house built before being sold in 2020.

You can see pictures of the 7,200-square-foot home on the Refined LLC website, which shows it has an indoor basketball court among other amenities.

Jason Zucker was traded by the Minnesota Wild to the Pittsburgh Penguins in February 2020, ending Zucker's 10-year stay with the team that drafted him in 2010.

While he focused on professional hockey, Carly Zucker – a St. Cloud native – developed a media career that started with a reporter and anchor job for KEYC-TV, and was followed by stints as a producer, writer and host at The CW Twin Cities, and regular appearances – and later her own show – on 100.3 KFAN, on which she still appears.

The pair retain strong ties to Minnesota including philanthropic connections. The pair's fundraising led to the creation of the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Carly Zucker meanwhile helped raise awareness of heart disease through the Red Dress Collection event that launched in 2012, while her KFAN show "Overtime" focused on the philanthropic, off-the-field efforts by Minnesota sports stars.

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

An osprey returns to its nest with a fish. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Two young ospreys have died after becoming entangled in twine in Long Lake, Minnesota, according to the Raptor Center. The University of Minnesota-based organization on Thursday issued a plea to Minnesotans to clean up rope, twine, fishing...
Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
