Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Running Back Leaving Volunteer Program

Lyn-J Dixon stuck around Knoxville almost as long as Kevin Steele. The former Clemson running back is leaving the Tennessee football program after transferring in earlier this month, Volquest.com first reported and a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider earlier this evening. Dixon transferred to Tennessee on Aug. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

USC Comments On Bru McCoy Eligibility Status

The University of Southern California is not standing in the way of transfer Bru McCoy receiving immediate eligibility at Tennessee, USC claims in a statement given to Outkick’s Trey Wallace Saturday. “USC has – consistently with NCAA rules – promptly and accurately responded to all requests from the University...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Fall Camp Highlights – Practice No. 15

The Tennessee football training camp has gone by in a flash. On Friday morning, the Volunteers completed their 15th workout of the training camp with just 11 days until the season opener against Ball State in Neyland Stadium. As camp has gone by, despite limited media viewing opportunities, it is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella

On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
SYRACUSE, NY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Notes And Observations: Practice 15

Tennessee returned to Haslam Field Friday morning for its 15th fall practice— the final practice that is open to the media during fall camp. While it’s the final practice open to the media in August, we did get to watch some more receivers/tight ends versus defensive backs one-on-ones in the red zone.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford's Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk987.com

A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it's Doors for Good

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Bible museum showcases the rarest Bibles in the world

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most rare Bibles you’ll find anywhere in the world are now in Pigeon Forge at the new Tennessee Bible Museum. Gene Albert gained a collection of Bibles for years and for the Jones family visiting Pigeon forge from Michigan, it was interesting to know more about how the scriptures were translated.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Caryville to get new Police Chief

Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
CARYVILLE, TN

