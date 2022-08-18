Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Running Back Leaving Volunteer Program
Lyn-J Dixon stuck around Knoxville almost as long as Kevin Steele. The former Clemson running back is leaving the Tennessee football program after transferring in earlier this month, Volquest.com first reported and a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider earlier this evening. Dixon transferred to Tennessee on Aug. 3...
rockytopinsider.com
USC Comments On Bru McCoy Eligibility Status
The University of Southern California is not standing in the way of transfer Bru McCoy receiving immediate eligibility at Tennessee, USC claims in a statement given to Outkick’s Trey Wallace Saturday. “USC has – consistently with NCAA rules – promptly and accurately responded to all requests from the University...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Fall Camp Highlights – Practice No. 15
The Tennessee football training camp has gone by in a flash. On Friday morning, the Volunteers completed their 15th workout of the training camp with just 11 days until the season opener against Ball State in Neyland Stadium. As camp has gone by, despite limited media viewing opportunities, it is...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella
On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Notes And Observations: Practice 15
Tennessee returned to Haslam Field Friday morning for its 15th fall practice— the final practice that is open to the media during fall camp. While it’s the final practice open to the media in August, we did get to watch some more receivers/tight ends versus defensive backs one-on-ones in the red zone.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjhl.com
Driving with Daytime: The peaceful side of the Smokies in Townsend, Tennessee
Amy takes us for a visit to Townsend, Tennessee in a gorgeous new Ford Bronco by FriendshipCars.com, for the first Driving with Daytime of the season!
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Morristown West vs. Morristown East – Week 1, 2022
There are 78 photos combined between the two teams. We have some freebies to see below. But to view them all, you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account.
newstalk987.com
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday at around 9 p.m. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Clinton Highway near West Emory [..]
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
What is a hootenanny?
The East Tennessee Historical Society's History Hootenanny is raising questions of what a peculiar word means.
wvlt.tv
Bible museum showcases the rarest Bibles in the world
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most rare Bibles you’ll find anywhere in the world are now in Pigeon Forge at the new Tennessee Bible Museum. Gene Albert gained a collection of Bibles for years and for the Jones family visiting Pigeon forge from Michigan, it was interesting to know more about how the scriptures were translated.
bbbtv12.com
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
Comments / 0