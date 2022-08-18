ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Announces Return of Smokey Greys

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

Tennessee premiered the “Dark Mode” jerseys last fall and the Vols will return the Smokey Grey jerseys this season and for the next few seasons. Below is a full press release from the university:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nike's "Smokey Grey" uniform makes its triumphant return to Rocky Top in 2022. The fan-favorite, alternate design will serve as a uniform option for Tennessee football this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series.

The new initiative will see the Volunteers wear Smokey Grey uniforms for at least one game for each of the next four seasons (2022, '23, '24 and '25), with the potential to scale beyond those years.

The "OG," Nike's original Smokey Grey uniform and helmet, return to kick off the initiative this season for a game to be determined. First worn in 2015, the two-toned grey jerseys feature orange numerals, while the grey pants sport an orange stripe down the side that finish with a checkerboard pattern. The helmets feature the familiar orange Power T, a mountain design in shades of grey and an orange stripe down the middle that culminates with a checkerboard pattern on the lower back of the helmet.

Tennessee owns a 3-1 record wearing Nike's Smokey Grey uniform, including a pair of 21-point comeback wins (2015 – vs. Georgia and 2016 – vs. Florida) and a 38-24 victory over Nebraska in the 2016 Music City Bowl that saw Derek Barnett break Reggie White's UT career sack record. The Volunteers will don the uniform for the first time since Sept. 30, 2017.

Tennessee Athletics in partnership with Nike will unveil a new Smokey Grey uniform design each season beginning in 2023 and continuing through at least 2025. The concepts will honor the past, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Tennessee football.

The "OG" Nike Smokey Grey jersey will be available at shop.UTsports.com and other local retailers in September. The Smokey Grey Series will also feature exclusive Tennessee gear debuting in stores.

