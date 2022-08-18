Read full article on original website
Related
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
Buying a Car to Take to College? Don't Make These 4 Mistakes
These are some big blunders you might sorely regret.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autosled Launches Voice-Activated Turn By Turn Navigation for Transporters
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Autosled, the modern automotive digital retail logistics marketplace, announced that it has released “turn by turn” GPS navigation for its mobile transporter application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005018/en/ Lee Keshishian, CEO of Autosled (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0