The Associated Press

Autosled Launches Voice-Activated Turn By Turn Navigation for Transporters

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Autosled, the modern automotive digital retail logistics marketplace, announced that it has released “turn by turn” GPS navigation for its mobile transporter application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005018/en/ Lee Keshishian, CEO of Autosled (Photo: Business Wire)
