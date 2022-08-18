ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WGRZ TV

Buffalo's 3-man quarterback battle highlighted by 2 Western New York natives

AMHERST, N.Y. — Just about two weeks away from the start of the regular season, the Buffalo Bulls still haven't selected a starting quarterback. "There's a lot of depth. There's a lot of guys we feel good about. We have five total quarterbacks on scholarship in the room right now," Bulls coach Maurice Linguist said on Friday.
News 12

Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival

A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle College Student Charged with Killing Rapper Moneygang Vontae

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 21, 2022) — Four men, including one from New Rochelle, have been indicted for Murder and additional charges in the fatal June 9 shooting of an LA-based rapper who was in town for a performance as he left the Amazing Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the Crotona section of the Bronx. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
News 4 Buffalo

One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
Register Citizen

New pizzeria, gelato shop brings slice of NYC to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Joseph Tola didn’t realize pizza by the slice was a novelty in Bridgeport until he did some local research. “We went around to all the other pizzerias and we saw that nobody sells a slice,” Tola said. “You could buy a pie, you could buy a personal pizza.”
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York

Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
Register Citizen

Danbury teacher earns $5,000 stipend, other community highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village at Brookfield Common, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s “Best Senior Living Communities.”. The Village earned...
News 4 Buffalo

Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
