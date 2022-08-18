Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Play console quality games on iPhone with the Xbox RiotPWR controller
When I was younger and had fewer responsibilities, I played games all the time. Gaming was my top hobby starting with the original NES through the original Xbox. I even worked at EBGames during college as well. As I started a family, I had to trim up my hobbies, and sadly I stopped playing games. As my kids have gotten older, I have a little more time on my hand, but not enough to want to invest in a game system. I’ve dabbled with Stadia, but it’s limited on games. I’ve recently played a few games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the RiotPWR controller turns the iPhone into a great mobile gaming device. Let’s look at how to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone.
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Apple to Unveil iPhone 14 on Sept. 7
Apple will hold an event Sept. 7 for the unveiling of its iPhone 14 line, sources told Bloomberg. This will see the newest version of the tech giant’s flagship phone, and will see the beginning of a “busy” product season this fall, with new Macs, various iPads and three Apple Watch models.
How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating
Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers
The demand for electric vehicles has never been stronger. From disruptors to legacy carmakers, all groups producing battery-powered vehicles have full order books. But the question that has been agitating the sector for several months comes from the supply side: Can car manufacturers meet demand?. The supply-demand imbalance has been...
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
9to5Mac
Apple return-to-office argument rejected by Apple Together as it petitions for flexibility
The latest Apple return-to-office policy is being opposed by Apple Together, which rejects CEO Tim Cook’s argument that in-person collaboration is essential to effective working. The group points out that Apple’s valuation doubled during the pandemic, when most corporate employees were working from home. The group has started...
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
Tesla Has Good and Bad News
The last four months of the year promise to be busy for Tesla (TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk. At the end of September, the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles will hold the second edition of its ArtificiaI Intelligence Day. Indeed, Musk has promised to unveil a functional humanoid robot ready to be marketed in 2023.
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8
In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now up to $559 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe at $174, more
Friday’s best deals have now been gathered down below, headlined by the certified refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Alongside that $559 in savings, Apple’s AirPods Pro are also seeing a solid $75 price drop landing at $174 shipped via Amazon. From there, we are tracking deals on the latest MacBook Pro machines and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iPad Pro, AirPods, and MacBook deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Your iPhone camera can identify plants and flowers – here’s how
There are so many exciting iPhone tricks to discover once you start getting comfortable with Apple’s handset. And most of them are built into the operating system, so you don’t have to download an app to take advantage of them. One iPhone trick you might not be aware of is using the camera to identify plants and flowers: It’s called Visual Look Up.
Apple's Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
While it's been a good summer for equities in general after a torrid first half of the year, tech titan Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is having a particularly sunny couple of months. Since the start of June their shares have rallied more than 30%, effectively reversing the 30% drop they'd been experiencing since March. What had initially looked like a bull trap soon became a full-on trend reversal, and as markets trade through these dog days of summer, Apple's shares are suddenly within a couple of dollars of hitting all time highs.
9to5Mac
A new comments platform is coming to 9to5Mac
As technology has evolved over the past few years, we’ve been looking for a way to take our comments/community functionality to the next level. We know that having healthy and on-topic conversations about the latest Apple news is a vital part of the 9to5Mac experience, so we’re excited to announce that we’re getting ready to launch a brand new comments system called OpenWeb. OpenWeb is used by WSJ, AOL, Yahoo, and many other major publishing platforms.
9to5Mac
Comment: These are the worst privacy features coming to iOS 16
Apple wants to be known for its privacy-first approach to hardware and software products. While the company has successfully introduced essential features to this matter, such as Sign In With Apple, end-to-end encryption to iMessage and FaceTime, iOS 15’s Find My function even with the phone off, App Tracking Transparency, and more, there are some features coming to iOS 16 that will make the iPhone less secure. Here are them and how Apple could fix this before this new OS is released.
9to5Mac
Apple’s most boring iPad is about to get an exciting update
Apple is one iPhone 14 away from releasing the iPad 10, and we are expecting an exciting update for Apple’s most boring tablet. If Apple delivers what we think is coming, the new entry level iPad will bring a number of changes. The last chamfered edge. It turns out...
