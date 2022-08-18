ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTOUf_0hM7Ytnb00

Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League

Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Tonight will be the first competitive game of the season in the first round of the Champions League with a potential round one final against Sturm Graz or Real Madrid.

The Cityzens were knocked out by Las Blancas in qualification last season, and Gareth Taylor hopes his side can make it to the final of the competition this year whilst building on the domestic success during 2021/22.

IMAGO / PA Images

Coming away as Continental Cup winners and reaching the Women's FA Cup final gave this season a positive outlook, and Taylor will be looking to go one step further this time.

"We want to go deep in all the competitions. We never identify one above the others," Taylor explains during his pre-match press conference.

"For me, if I had to push for one, it would be the league. We've won it once, and we want more. But certainly, in all of the competitions, we attack and try our very best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Q9Yr_0hM7Ytnb00

IMAGO / PA Images

"Some we're successful in and some not. There's no change in focus, the focus now is the Champions League, and after that, it turns to the WSL.

"The teams we play are so difficult, and everyone's improving on recruitment; the game is changing so fast.

"But for us, there's positives in those two (previous) seasons; we've picked up trophies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5DJL_0hM7Ytnb00

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"We want more, no doubt about that; we've been close as well, albeit despite the Champions League exit last season, season before, we were in the quarter-finals against a top Barcelona team and ran them pretty close.

"It's so tough; we're always trying to be at the forefront in terms of improving and getting better and having a good succession plan for the future while trying to be successful now."

The game against WFC Tomiris-Turan kicks off at 20:00 (BST) on Thursday 18th August, CITY+ subscribers can watch live, or it's also available via Manchester City's Recast app.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Gareth Taylor
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Vincent Kompany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Cityzens#Las Blancas#Imago Pa Images Coming#Wsl
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City goes for 3rd win; Barcelona at Sociedad

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City aims to match Arsenal in opening the season with three straight wins in the Premier League. City, the defending champion, heads to Newcastle for a match against a Saudi-funded team which could within a few years be a serious title contender because of the wealth of its owners. City has already beaten West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets. Newcastle has beaten Nottingham Forest and drawn at Brighton, and also hasn't conceded. Chelsea heads to Leeds looking to maintain its unbeaten start, as does Brighton when it travels to play West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy