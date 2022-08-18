ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Who Could Manchester City Sign Off Newcastle United?

By Dylan Mcbennett
 3 days ago

There is a difference in quality between Manchester City and Newcastle at the moment, but that's not to say some players from Newcastle's current squad couldn't get in to Manchester City's.

As Sunday's game approaches faster, would any Newcastle United players currently get into Manchester City's squad?

The Magpies boast some really top class players, and some of them could help Manchester City go even further than they already are.

The Magpies boast some really top class players, and some of them could help Manchester City go even further than they already are.

Bruno Guimaraes in action

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Bruno Guimaraes

A player that would get into any squad in the Premier League. Bruno Guimaraes was arguably the signing of the season last year, as a lot of his performances fired Newcastle to safety last season.

The midfielder would look at home in that Manchester City midfield, and could even be called upon if Bernardo Silva decides to leave the club, he would be an extremely suitable replacement.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin in action.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

A frustrating player to some, but under the right tutelage, could be a world beater. Allan Saint-Maximin has all the talent in the world, he's like a superhero with powers they can't control.

Under the right coaching, with a manager who can genuinely hone in on his pure ability, the Newcastle winger could do magnificent things for any team in the world.

Two players at the moment from Newcastle, but as the team is expected to grow, this list could grow a lot larger. Manchester City will be hoping to keep these two men at bay on the weekend, and make it three wins from three in the Premier League.

