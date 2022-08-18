ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

Founded in New York in 1989 and descended from Hawthorne & Sons Bakery , which opened near St Mary, Jamaica forty years earlier, Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant has grown considerably, beginning franchising in the 90’s and passing the 100-location mark in 2005. About 125 Golden Krust restaurants are now operating in North America.

The Coconut Krust in Coconut Creek, located at 4861 Coconut Creek Pkwy , closed its doors in the difficult early period of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, under new ownership, the restaurant is preparing to open its doors once again.

“We’re reopening, and we’re excited to serve the community,” a representative of the restaurant told What Now on Thursday morning.

The brand’s menu of Jamaican favorites centers on its selection of Reggae Fest Meals served with rice, steamed vegetables, and fried sweet plantains. These include Braised Oxtail, Jerk Chicken, Escovitch Fish, and Curried Goat. From there, the menu moves to a selection of patties like the Blazin’ Pepper Shrimp Patty, the Chee-zee Beef Patty, and the Beyond Meat Patty. Additionally, a breakfast menu offers Ackee & Saltfish, Callaloo & Saltfish, and Cornmeal Porridge.

The location is part of Coconut Creek Plaza , a shopping mall that is also home to children’s amusement center Off the Wall , Publix Supermarket , and Johnny Pies Pizzeria . Any locals who have been missing their Golden Krust fix should take heart: the restaurant will opening again soon in Coconut Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8jf4_0hM7YYSS00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieUal_0hM7YYSS00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEVnN_0hM7YYSS00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet

There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
Coconut Creek, FL
Lifestyle
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Coconut Creek, FL
Business
City
Coconut Creek, FL
CBS Miami

Man dies of bacterial infection due to eating raw oysters at Dania Beach restaurant

DANIA BEACH – Known the world over for its seafood, the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.In July, the manager confirmed a customer got sick and died from eating a raw oyster that was contaminated with the bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus."Vibrio vulnificus is seen in shellfish harvested from salty or brackish water," says Dr Ade Bamgboye, an internal medicine specialist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. He says most people can fight off the infection, but it can be deadly if you have underlying conditions, especially a suppressed immune system."Things like cancer with chemotherapy treatment, HIV, diabetes," he said.The restaurant does have signs in the building and on menus warning diners that eating raw shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.The manager says he believes the bad oyster came from Louisiana.State agencies are investigating. The restaurant had an inspection in late July and passed.  The manager says the identification tags from the oysters were taken by state regulators. Last week, another Florida man in Pensacola died from eating raw oysters.Dr. Bamgboye says as a rule of thumb it's better to get your shellfish cooked to avoid any illness.
DANIA BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Caribbean#Franchising#Amusement#Food Drink#Hawthorne Sons Bakery#The Coconut Krust#Jamaican#Reggae Fest Meals#Braised Oxtail#Curried Goat#Blazin#Chee#Cornmeal Porridge
WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location

The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cw34.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Davie man died from eating tainted oyster at celebratory dinner

About a week after a father-daughter dinner, Roger “Rocky” Pinckney died, falling victim to bacteria in one of the celebratory oysters. Pinckney arrived at Memorial Pembroke Hospital on the evening of July 23, his 44th birthday, with a fever and abdominal pain, according to a medical report. Two days prior, he had eaten oysters at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. At the hospital, ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
335
Followers
154
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy