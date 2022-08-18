Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership

Founded in New York in 1989 and descended from Hawthorne & Sons Bakery , which opened near St Mary, Jamaica forty years earlier, Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant has grown considerably, beginning franchising in the 90’s and passing the 100-location mark in 2005. About 125 Golden Krust restaurants are now operating in North America.

The Coconut Krust in Coconut Creek, located at 4861 Coconut Creek Pkwy , closed its doors in the difficult early period of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, under new ownership, the restaurant is preparing to open its doors once again.

“We’re reopening, and we’re excited to serve the community,” a representative of the restaurant told What Now on Thursday morning.

The brand’s menu of Jamaican favorites centers on its selection of Reggae Fest Meals served with rice, steamed vegetables, and fried sweet plantains. These include Braised Oxtail, Jerk Chicken, Escovitch Fish, and Curried Goat. From there, the menu moves to a selection of patties like the Blazin’ Pepper Shrimp Patty, the Chee-zee Beef Patty, and the Beyond Meat Patty. Additionally, a breakfast menu offers Ackee & Saltfish, Callaloo & Saltfish, and Cornmeal Porridge.

The location is part of Coconut Creek Plaza , a shopping mall that is also home to children’s amusement center Off the Wall , Publix Supermarket , and Johnny Pies Pizzeria . Any locals who have been missing their Golden Krust fix should take heart: the restaurant will opening again soon in Coconut Creek.

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

